NYT Wordle hints and answer today (23 November): Welcome to your Sunday game! If you are staring at a few grey rows on your screen, don't worry, you are definitely not alone. The NYT Wordle for November 23, 2025, offers a deceptive challenge.
It feels simple once you know it, but the combination of letters can easily drain your six attempts if you aren't careful. Whether you are trying to preserve a massive streak or just want to beat your friends in the group chat, we are here to help you solve Wordle 1618.
Today’s puzzle relies on a word structure that often trips up players: common letters placed in a way that forces you to burn guesses on similar-sounding words. If you've already tried common starting words like "STARE" or "AUDIO" and they didn't work, you might need to change your approach to use less common consonants. Let's go through the puzzle one step at a time so you can be sure you can solve Wordle today.
What are Today's Wordle Hints for 23 November 2025?
Before we give you the answer, let's try to point you in the right direction. Use the Wordle hints from today to cut down on your choices without ruining the "Aha!" moment.
Hint 1: There is one normal vowel in the word. It sounds like it has two vowel sounds, but only one letter is a strict vowel (A, E, I, O, U).
Hint 2: The last letter of the word is a letter that is often a vowel in English, especially at the end of five-letter words.
Hint 3: This word is a noun that means a small, furry animal.
Hint 4: Think of a famous cartoon character who eats carrots and says, "What's up, Doc?"
Hint 5: The first letter is B.
What is the Final Clue for Wordle #1618 Answer?
Here is a more technical hint about how Wordle 1618 is put together if the general hints didn't quite do the trick.
Today’s word features a double letter. This is often the "streak killer" for many players because Wordle does not explicitly tell you if a letter appears twice. If you have a green letter in the middle of the board, try repeating it. Specifically, the third and fourth letters are identical.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, 23 November 2025?
Are you down to your last guess? Or perhaps you just want to verify your intuition before committing to that final enter key? Here is the official solution for Wordle Nov 23 2025.
The answer for Wordle 1618 is BUNNY.
Previous Wordle Answers from Archive
Wordle Hint for 22 November, 2025 #1617: THICK
Wordle Hint for 21 November, 2025 #1616: VOWEL
Wordle Hint for 20 November, 2025 #1615: GRAVE
Wordle Hint for 18 November, 2025 #1613: OPINE
Wordle Hint for 17 November, 2025 #1612: CLAMP
