NYT Wordle hints and answer today (23 November): Welcome to your Sunday game! If you are staring at a few grey rows on your screen, don't worry, you are definitely not alone. The NYT Wordle for November 23, 2025, offers a deceptive challenge.

It feels simple once you know it, but the combination of letters can easily drain your six attempts if you aren't careful. Whether you are trying to preserve a massive streak or just want to beat your friends in the group chat, we are here to help you solve Wordle 1618.

Today’s puzzle relies on a word structure that often trips up players: common letters placed in a way that forces you to burn guesses on similar-sounding words. If you've already tried common starting words like "STARE" or "AUDIO" and they didn't work, you might need to change your approach to use less common consonants. Let's go through the puzzle one step at a time so you can be sure you can solve Wordle today.