Wordle Today #1612: Check Hints and Answer for November 17, 2025

By Harshita Singh
Nov 17, 2025, 07:45 EDT

Need the Wordle today, November 17, 2025, answer? This guide provides today's Wordle hints for Wordle 1612, along with strategic clues to help you solve this tricky puzzle game and keep your streak alive before revealing the final solution.

Wordle hints and answer, 17 November 2025
NYT Wordle hints and answer today (17 November): Welcome to your daily guide for Wordle #1612. Today’s puzzle for November 17, 2025, is one of those words that feels incredibly obvious after you solve it, but can be a real challenge on your first few tries.

It's not an abstract emotion or a common adjective. Instead, the New York Times has given us a word that is all about utility and function. If your starting words (like AUDIO or ADIEU) are heavy on vowels, you might have found yourself with a lot of grey squares this morning.

Don't worry, we’re here to provide the strategic hints you need to navigate this NYT Wordle and secure your streak.

What is NYT Wordle and How Do You Play?

Just jumping into the puzzle game craze? The rules are simple, but the strategy is deep. You have six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word.

  • A Green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

  • A Yellow tile means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

  • A Grey tile means the letter is not in the word at all.

Your goal is to use the feedback from each guess to solve the puzzle.

What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 17 November 2025?

Let's get you on the right track for Wordle 1612. We'll start with broad clues and get more specific, so you can stop reading whenever you feel that "aha!" moment.

Hint 1: Today's Wordle Word Structure

Today's Wordle answer contains only one vowel. This is a key piece of information. The rest of the word is made up of four different consonants. If you've found the vowel, your next step should be to hunt down the consonants that often cluster together.

Hint 2: Starting and Ending Letters in Wordle Today

Today's Wordle starts with the letter: C

Today's Wordle ends with the letter: P

Knowing this framework, C _ _ _ P, should significantly narrow your options.

Hint 3: A Thematic Clue

Think about a workshop, a construction site, or even your desk. This word is a noun that means a tool, but it can also be a verb that means what that tool does. It's all about keeping things in place.

Hint 4: Synonyms and Similar Words

If you're still stuck, try to think of words that mean "fasten," "secure," "brace," or "vice." The word also rhymes with TRAMP or STAMP.

Final Clue for Wordle #1612 

Before we reveal the answer, here is one last major clue for today's Wordle: There are no repeating letters in this word. It's five unique letters, one of which is the vowel 'A'.

Are you ready to see the solution?

The answer to Wordle today, November 17, 2025 (puzzle #1612) is:

CLAMP

Wordle answer 17 November 2025

Previous Wordle Answers from Archive

Wordle Hint for 14 November, 2025 #1609: LURID

Wordle Hint for 13 November, 2025  #1608: TINGE

Wordle Hint for 12 November, 2025 #1607: DEUCE

Wordle Hint for 11 November, 2025 #1606: GIZMO

Wordle Hint for 10 November, 2025 #1605: TABBY

How did you do on Wordle 1612? You did a great job with a hard word that had a lot of consonants, whether you guessed it in three tries or needed all six. Great job, and we'll be back tomorrow with a new set of hints for the next puzzle!

