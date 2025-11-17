NYT Wordle hints and answer today (17 November): Welcome to your daily guide for Wordle #1612. Today’s puzzle for November 17, 2025, is one of those words that feels incredibly obvious after you solve it, but can be a real challenge on your first few tries. It's not an abstract emotion or a common adjective. Instead, the New York Times has given us a word that is all about utility and function. If your starting words (like AUDIO or ADIEU) are heavy on vowels, you might have found yourself with a lot of grey squares this morning. Don't worry, we’re here to provide the strategic hints you need to navigate this NYT Wordle and secure your streak. What is NYT Wordle and How Do You Play? Just jumping into the puzzle game craze? The rules are simple, but the strategy is deep. You have six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word.

A Green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct spot.

A Yellow tile means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot.

A Grey tile means the letter is not in the word at all. Your goal is to use the feedback from each guess to solve the puzzle. What are Today’s Wordle Hints for 17 November 2025? Let's get you on the right track for Wordle 1612. We'll start with broad clues and get more specific, so you can stop reading whenever you feel that "aha!" moment. Hint 1: Today's Wordle Word Structure Today's Wordle answer contains only one vowel. This is a key piece of information. The rest of the word is made up of four different consonants. If you've found the vowel, your next step should be to hunt down the consonants that often cluster together. Hint 2: Starting and Ending Letters in Wordle Today

Today's Wordle starts with the letter: C Today's Wordle ends with the letter: P Knowing this framework, C _ _ _ P, should significantly narrow your options. Hint 3: A Thematic Clue Think about a workshop, a construction site, or even your desk. This word is a noun that means a tool, but it can also be a verb that means what that tool does. It's all about keeping things in place. Hint 4: Synonyms and Similar Words If you're still stuck, try to think of words that mean "fasten," "secure," "brace," or "vice." The word also rhymes with TRAMP or STAMP. Final Clue for Wordle #1612 Before we reveal the answer, here is one last major clue for today's Wordle: There are no repeating letters in this word. It's five unique letters, one of which is the vowel 'A'. What is the Wordle Answer Today, 14 November 2025?