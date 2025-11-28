CAT 2025: Avoid These Most Common Exam-Day Mistakes That Ruin CAT Scores

CAT Exam 2025: The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a highly competitive exam that requires well-organised preparation and strategic execution. While hard work and dedication are key to success, many candidates unknowingly make mistakes that can negatively affect their scores. Some of the common mistakes made by CAT aspirants are poor time management, avoiding weaker sections, insufficient practice, and a lack of concentration. Recognising and avoiding these common mistakes can maximise their chances in the CAT Exam 2025. Scroll down the page to learn about the most common mistakes made by the CAT test-takers and understand how to rectify them. Also check, How to Manage Sectional Time in CAT 2025 CAT 2025 Reading Comprehension Questions with Answers What Are the Top 5 Passage Themes in VARC for CAT 2025

CAT Exam 2025: Mistakes You Should Avoid The CAT Exam 2025 is scheduled for November 24, 2025. As there are fewer than 2 days left for the exam, CAT aspirants are highly advised to speed up their revision and avoid making any mistakes that can impact their performance. Here are some of the common mistakes that should be avoided by CAT aspirants to succeed in the exam. Last-Minute Mugging Up The first common mistake that CAT aspirants make is studying a new topic the day before the exam. It can create unnecessary conceptual confusion and cause stress. The day before the CAT exam 2025 should be dedicated to revising all the important concepts, formulas and topics covered during the preparation.

Forgetting Important Documents Candidates must mandatorily carry important documents like a hard copy of the CAT admit card and a valid photo ID proof on the examination day. With this, they must follow all the exam guidelines mentioned on the admit card to maintain decorum. If they fail to carry the required documents to the CAT exam centre, then they will not be allowed to appear in the CAT Exam 2025. Late Entry to Exam Centre The next mistake of the CAT aspirant is reaching the exam centre late on the examination day. It is strongly recommended to reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the commencement of the exam to avoid any potential traffic congestion. Reaching the exam centre on time will also allow them to complete verification formalities on time. Avoiding Dress Code & Exam Guidelines

Candidates must follow all the CAT exam 2025 guidelines and dress codes prescribed by the authorities. They must avoid wearing any kind of jewellery, belts, jackets or clothes with pockets. With this, they must not carry any prohibited items like electronic devices, books, food items, etc, to the exam hall. Failing to adhere to any of the guidelines will lead to the cancellation of their candidature. Lack of Time Management Skills The overall CAT exam 2025 duration is 120 minutes, wherein candidates can get 40 minutes to solve each section. Therefore, strategic use of time is crucial. Prioritise solving easier questions first and skip time-consuming questions. After completing the entire paper, use the remaining time to revisit difficult questions. Impatience While Reading CAT Questions