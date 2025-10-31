The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section is one of the most important parts of the CAT exam and often feels challenging because of its unpredictable nature. While the question pattern may vary each year, one thing that remains constant is the type of passages that appear in Reading Comprehension (RC). CAT RC passages can come from diverse areas- philosophy, science, history, literature, or economics — but the underlying themes usually remain consistent. Once you understand these recurring themes and the writing styles used in such passages, it can significantly improve your preparation and reading strategy.

Most Common Passage Themes in VARC for CAT 2025

Understanding the common themes and writing styles used in CAT Reading Comprehension passages can make a significant difference in your preparation and reading strategy. Below, we have listed the top 5 RC passage themes you can expect in CAT 2025, along with smart preparation tips for each.