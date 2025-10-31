The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section is one of the most important parts of the CAT exam and often feels challenging because of its unpredictable nature. While the question pattern may vary each year, one thing that remains constant is the type of passages that appear in Reading Comprehension (RC). CAT RC passages can come from diverse areas- philosophy, science, history, literature, or economics — but the underlying themes usually remain consistent. Once you understand these recurring themes and the writing styles used in such passages, it can significantly improve your preparation and reading strategy.
Most Common Passage Themes in VARC for CAT 2025
Understanding the common themes and writing styles used in CAT Reading Comprehension passages can make a significant difference in your preparation and reading strategy. Below, we have listed the top 5 RC passage themes you can expect in CAT 2025, along with smart preparation tips for each.
Science, Technology & Environment
History, Culture, and Social Change
Economics, Business & Current Affairs
Philosophy and Abstract Thinking
Literature, Art & Psychology
1. Science, Technology & Environment
Science, Technology & Environment-based passages explain or analyse scientific concepts, technological developments, or environmental issues in a logical and factual tone. The language can include technical terms, but the logic is clear and objective. These passages often include cause-effect reasoning or data interpretation, which can confuse readers who rush through.
Reference Topics:
-
Automation and its impact on employment
-
Role of curiosity and innovation in science
-
Impact of major scientific inventions on human life
-
Social media’s influence on human behaviour and society
-
Biodiversity conservation and ecological balance
How to Prepare:
-
Read popular and authentic science sources like Scientific American, Discover Magazine, The Guardian Science, etc.
-
Learn to find out the main idea behind the data.
-
Identifying the main idea and the author’s tone
-
These passages are factual yet analytical, focusing on causes, effects, and ethical implications.
2. History, Culture, and Social Change
Such passages focus on historical events, social reforms, or cultural debates. They often involve comparisons- past vs. present, traditional vs. modern, or one ideology vs. another. These passages are often conceptual, vocabulary-heavy, and real.
Reference Topics:
-
Indian philosophy and ancient education systems
-
Art and architecture in a historical context
-
Role of education and press in India’s independence
-
Evolution of democratic institutions in post-independence India
-
Rise of democracy and human rights debates
How to Prepare:
-
The passage mainly test how well you grasp the central idea, interpret the author’s opinion and tone. So train your mind to comprehend and infer, not memorise.
-
Read for 15–20 minutes daily, focusing on one theme per day.
-
Once you’re comfortable with reading, start solving RC sets from similar themes.
3. Economics, Business & Current Affairs
These passages focus on economic theories, global markets, business ethics, or socio-economic challenges. The tone can range from analytical to argumentative.
Reference Topics:
-
Inflation, deflation, and monetary policy
-
Start-up culture and innovation
-
Capitalism vs socialism in the modern context
-
India’s GDP trends and rural economy
-
Work-from-home revolution
How to Prepare:
-
Focus on editorials and analytical essays rather than plain news.
-
You don’t need deep economic knowledge, but you should understand basic terms: GDP, inflation, capitalism, socialism, liberalisation, etc.
-
These passages are usually neutral, analytical, or argumentative. Identifying the author’s standpoint, purpose and tone.
4. Philosophy and Abstract Thinking
Passages under Philosophy and Abstract Thinking discuss ideas like morality, consciousness, truth, free will, perception, or the nature of knowledge. The tone is usually dense and conceptual, with long, complex sentences
Reference Topics:
-
Ethical implications of AI and technology
-
Meaning of life and happiness
-
Freedom, choice, and responsibility
-
Literature as reflection of human thought
-
Limits of human understanding
How to Prepare:
-
Focus on essays and editorials that discuss abstract or philosophical ideas.
-
Identify the author’s main argument, stance, and assumptions.
-
Highlight key terms and abstract concepts.
-
Summarize the passage in your own words to improve comprehension.
5. Literature, Art & Psychology
Literature, Art & Psychology passages are often narrative or analytical and focus on creativity, emotions, or human behaviour. They might include references to famous artists, writers, or psychological theories.
Reference Topics:
-
Cultural and historical context in literature
-
Art as a reflection of ethical, social, or political issues
-
Behavioural experiments and studies
-
Psychological theories of education and pedagogy
-
Psychology of innovation and imagination
How to Prepare:
-
Read essays, short stories, novels, and poetry.
-
Read psychology articles and case studies from sources like The Hindu editorials.
-
Focus on the author’s tone, purpose, and argument.
-
Solve RC passages from past CAT papers and prep material.
-
Look for connections between themes, emotions, and behaviours.
