CTET Application Form 2025 Releasing Today at ctet.nic.in, Check Registration Fees, Eligibility and More

CTET Application Form 2025: The CTET application form 2025 is going to be released soon on the official website. The application form link will be provided here once the notification gets released. Interested candidates can register for the CTET within the stipulated time as will be mentioned in the notification. Candidates are required to submit their application form by filling the form completely along with the submission of application fee. The application fee will be mentioned in the detailed notification.
CTET Application Form 2025 Important Dates
Candidates are required to not miss the deadlines in any case. For that, they must be aware about the important dates related to the CTET exam 2025.
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification release
|
Expected Today
|
Application form start
|
Will be available online at ctet.nic.in when the link is activated.
|
Last date to apply
|
To be announced.
|
Exam date (for Dec 2025/Feb 2026 cycle)
|
8 February 2026
CTET 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates are advised to check the detailed eligibility criteria before applying for the CTET application form 2025. The detailed notification is yet to be released. Till then, check the criteria provided here based on previous exam notification:
-
For Paper I (Classes 1-5): Candidates must be 12th passed and must have a Diploma in Elementary Education with required percentage.
-
For Paper II (Classes 6-8): Candidates must be a graduate with B.Ed / integrated teacher education programme, etc.
CTET 2025 Application Fee
The candidates are required to pay the application fee in order to complete their application form submission The fee structure for the CTET Application Form 2025 is expected to be as follows:
|
Category
|
For one Paper (I or II)
|
For both Papers (I & II)
|
General / OBC (NCL)
|
₹ 1,000
|
₹ 1,200
|
SC / ST / PwD / Differently-abled
|
₹ 500
|
₹ 600
How to Apply for CTET 2025
Once the official notification is released, the link to apply for CTET 2025 will be activated on the official website. Candidates then can follow steps provided below to fill the application form:
-
Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.
-
Click on “New Registration” for new users. If already registered then login to your account.
-
Fill the application form with the required details.
-
Upload the scanned documents like photograph, signature in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee online.
-
Preview the form before final submission and save it for future reference.
