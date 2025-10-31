CTET Application Form 2025 Releasing Today at ctet.nic.in, Check Registration Fees, Eligibility and More

WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
By Upasna Choudhary
Oct 31, 2025, 12:49 IST

CTET Application Form 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) for candidates who wish to build their career as teachers. The CTET exam provides them an eligibility certificate to apply for teaching Classes 1 to 8 across India. The CTET application process will start once the CTET notification gets released. The notification will be released on the official website at www.ctet.nic.in. Check this article to know the CTET application form dates, eligibility criteria, apply link, and other information.

CTET Application Form 2025
CTET Application Form 2025: The CTET application form 2025 is going to be released soon on the official website. The application form link will be provided here once the notification gets released.  Interested candidates can register for the CTET within the stipulated time as will be mentioned in the notification. Candidates are required to submit their application form by filling the form completely along with the submission of application fee. The application fee will be mentioned in the detailed notification.

CTET Application Form 2025 Important Dates

Candidates are required to not miss the deadlines in any case. For that, they must be aware about the important dates related to the CTET exam 2025. 

Event

Date

Notification release

Expected Today

Application form start

Will be available online at ctet.nic.in when the link is activated. 

Last date to apply

To be announced.

Exam date (for Dec 2025/Feb 2026 cycle)

8 February 2026

CTET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to check the detailed eligibility criteria before applying for the CTET application form 2025. The detailed notification is yet to be released. Till then, check the criteria provided here based on previous exam notification: 

  • For Paper I (Classes 1-5): Candidates must be 12th passed and must have a Diploma in Elementary Education with required percentage.

  • For Paper II (Classes 6-8): Candidates must be a graduate with B.Ed / integrated teacher education programme, etc.

CTET 2025 Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee in order to complete their application form submission The fee structure for the CTET Application Form 2025 is expected to be as follows: 

Category

For one Paper (I or II)

For both Papers (I & II)

General / OBC (NCL)

₹ 1,000

₹ 1,200

SC / ST / PwD / Differently-abled

₹ 500

₹ 600

How to Apply for CTET 2025

Once the official notification is released, the link to apply for CTET 2025 will be activated on the official website. Candidates then can follow steps provided below to fill the application form:

  • Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

  • Click on “New Registration” for new users. If already registered then login to your account.

  • Fill the application form with the required details.

  • Upload the scanned documents like photograph, signature in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee online.

  • Preview the form before final submission and save it for future reference.

