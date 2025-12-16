MPESB Calendar 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 on December 15 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The calendar indicates which posts are to be recruited and the tentative months for their notification release. According to the MPESB Calendar, the officials will begin issuing the notification in February 2026 for various exams, including Group 1 & 2, Group-5 Staff Nurse, Jail Prahari, ADDET, ANMST and more.

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 Out

MPESB released the annual exam calendar 2026-27, helping candidates to plan their preparation strategically. The MPESB exam calendar PDF includes details for 18 Recruitment Exam and Entrance Exam which will be conducted throughout the year.