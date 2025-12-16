RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
MPESB Calendar 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 16, 2025, 11:28 IST

MPESB Calendar 2026 Out at esb.mp.gov.in for multiple posts. Candidates can check the MPESB Notification release date for various recruitment exams and entrance tests, including Group 1 & 2, Group-5 Staff Nurse, Jail Prahari, ADDET, ANMST and more here.

MPESB Calendar for Multiple Posts

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 on December 15 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The calendar indicates which posts are to be recruited and the tentative months for their notification release. According to the MPESB Calendar, the officials will begin issuing the notification in February 2026 for various exams, including Group 1 & 2, Group-5 Staff Nurse, Jail Prahari, ADDET, ANMST and more.

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 Out

MPESB released the annual exam calendar 2026-27, helping candidates to plan their preparation strategically. The MPESB exam calendar PDF includes details for 18 Recruitment Exam and Entrance Exam which will be conducted throughout the year.

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 PDF Download

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board issued the MPESB Exam Calendar, comprising the notification release dates for all recruitment tests and entrance exams. You can check the MPESB Exam Calendar in the snippet attached below.

Screenshot 2025-12-16 112148

MPESB Exam Schedule 2026: Notification Release Dates

As per the calendar, we have mentioned the MPESB Notification release dates for all exams in the table below.

Exam Name

Type of Test

Tentative Month / Date

Group-01 Sub-Group-02 Recruitment Test

Recruitment Test

10 Feb. 2026

Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training Officer) Recruitment Test

Recruitment Test

18 Feb. 2026

Group-5 Staff Nurse Combined Recruitment Test

Recruitment Test

Feb. 2026

Kshetra Rakshak, Jail Prahari, Sahayak Jail Adhikshak Recruitment Test

Recruitment Test

Mar. 2026

Hospital Assistant Grade-IV Recruitment Test (Sanchalnalaya Swasthya Sewaye, Bhopal)

Recruitment Test

Mar. 2026

Group-02 Sub-Group-04 Recruitment Test

Recruitment Test

Apr. 2026

Group-3 Sub Engineer Combined Recruitment Test

Recruitment Test

Apr. 2026

Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET)

Entrance Test

May 2026

ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST)

Entrance Test

May 2026

Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) & GNMTST

Entrance Test

Jun. 2026

Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing & M.Sc. Nursing Selection Test

Entrance Test

Jun. 2026

Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)

Entrance Test

Jun. 2026

Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test

Eligibility Test

Jul. 2026

Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test

Eligibility Test

Aug. 2026

Group-02 Sub-Group-02 Recruitment Test

Recruitment Test

Sep. 2026

Group-4, Asstt. Grade-3, Stenotypist, Stenographer & Other Posts Combined Recruitment Test

Recruitment Test

Sep. 2026

Group-01 Sub-Group-01 & Group-02 Sub-Group-01 Recruitment Test

Recruitment Test

Oct. 2026

Police Constable Recruitment Test

Recruitment Test

Oct. 2026

