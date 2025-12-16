MPESB Calendar 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Complete Exam Schedule Here

MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 Released at esb.mp.gov.in: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 on December 15 on its official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The calendar indicates which posts are to be recruited and the tentative months for their notification release. According to the MPESB Calendar, the officials will begin issuing the notification in February 2026 for various exams, including Group 1 & 2, Group-5 Staff Nurse, Jail Prahari, ADDET, ANMST and more.
MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 Out
MPESB released the annual exam calendar 2026-27, helping candidates to plan their preparation strategically. The MPESB exam calendar PDF includes details for 18 Recruitment Exam and Entrance Exam which will be conducted throughout the year.
MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 PDF Download
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board issued the MPESB Exam Calendar, comprising the notification release dates for all recruitment tests and entrance exams. You can check the MPESB Exam Calendar in the snippet attached below.
MPESB Exam Schedule 2026: Notification Release Dates
As per the calendar, we have mentioned the MPESB Notification release dates for all exams in the table below.
|
Exam Name
|
Type of Test
|
Tentative Month / Date
|
Group-01 Sub-Group-02 Recruitment Test
|
Recruitment Test
|
10 Feb. 2026
|
Department of Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment (ITI Training Officer) Recruitment Test
|
Recruitment Test
|
18 Feb. 2026
|
Group-5 Staff Nurse Combined Recruitment Test
|
Recruitment Test
|
Feb. 2026
|
Kshetra Rakshak, Jail Prahari, Sahayak Jail Adhikshak Recruitment Test
|
Recruitment Test
|
Mar. 2026
|
Hospital Assistant Grade-IV Recruitment Test (Sanchalnalaya Swasthya Sewaye, Bhopal)
|
Recruitment Test
|
Mar. 2026
|
Group-02 Sub-Group-04 Recruitment Test
|
Recruitment Test
|
Apr. 2026
|
Group-3 Sub Engineer Combined Recruitment Test
|
Recruitment Test
|
Apr. 2026
|
Animal Husbandry and Dairy Technology Diploma Entrance Test (ADDET)
|
Entrance Test
|
May 2026
|
ANM Training Selection Test (ANMTST)
|
Entrance Test
|
May 2026
|
Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) & GNMTST
|
Entrance Test
|
Jun. 2026
|
Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing & M.Sc. Nursing Selection Test
|
Entrance Test
|
Jun. 2026
|
Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT)
|
Entrance Test
|
Jun. 2026
|
Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test
|
Eligibility Test
|
Jul. 2026
|
Primary School Teacher Eligibility Test
|
Eligibility Test
|
Aug. 2026
|
Group-02 Sub-Group-02 Recruitment Test
|
Recruitment Test
|
Sep. 2026
|
Group-4, Asstt. Grade-3, Stenotypist, Stenographer & Other Posts Combined Recruitment Test
|
Recruitment Test
|
Sep. 2026
|
Group-01 Sub-Group-01 & Group-02 Sub-Group-01 Recruitment Test
|
Recruitment Test
|
Oct. 2026
|
Police Constable Recruitment Test
|
Recruitment Test
|
Oct. 2026
