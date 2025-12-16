Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration: PPC 2026 Application Ongoing, 34 Lakh Candidates Registered, Apply at innovateindia1.mygov.in; Details Here

Key Points
- The Pariksha Pe Charcha competition is hosted on MyGov Innovate.
- It is open to students in Classes 6 to 12.
- Registration started on December 1, 2025, and ends on January 11, 2026.
The Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) competition, hosted on the MyGov Innovate platform, is open for participation to students from Classes 6 to 12. Participants can submit their responses online and also ask questions to the PM within 500 characters. It includes specific activities for parents and teachers, who are also encouraged to submit their entries. The registrations started on December 1, 2025 on the official PPC website and will end on January 11, 2026.
As of December 16, 2025, there have been over 42,09,131 participations from across the country. Selected participants will get an opportunity to directly interact with the PM at the Pariksha Pe Charcha offline event. Whereas, top 10 exam warriors will win an opportunity to visit the PM's residence.
How to Participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to participate or register for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) online:
- Visit the MyGov website at mygov.in/ppc-2026/
- Click on the 'Participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha competition hosted on MyGov Innovate platform - Click Here'
- Choose your identity from the following options:
- Student (Self Participation)
- Student (Participation through Teacher login)
- Teacher
- Parent
- Provide your details and register
- Ask a question within 500 characters and submit online
- Download the confirmation page for future references
DIRECT LINKS:
What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?
Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where students from all over the country talk about exam stress, preparation tips, school issues, and maintaining a positive attitude during the pressure of board exams. It also highlights how important families and schools are in helping students.
Participants are selected via the official portal, who will earn a chance to attend interactive events with the Prime Minister in-person as well as online.
