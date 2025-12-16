Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration: PPC 2026 Application Ongoing, 34 Lakh Candidates Registered, Apply at innovateindia1.mygov.in; Details Here

The Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) competition, hosted on the MyGov Innovate platform, is open for participation to students from Classes 6 to 12. Participants can submit their responses online and also ask questions to the PM within 500 characters. It includes specific activities for parents and teachers, who are also encouraged to submit their entries. The registrations started on December 1, 2025 on the official PPC website and will end on January 11, 2026.

As of December 16, 2025, there have been over 42,09,131 participations from across the country. Selected participants will get an opportunity to directly interact with the PM at the Pariksha Pe Charcha offline event. Whereas, top 10 exam warriors will win an opportunity to visit the PM's residence.