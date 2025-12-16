ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

The ISC Class 12 History examination is a critical assessment for students pursuing humanities, evaluating their comprehensive understanding of historical events, analysis, and interpretation. The paper is structured to test both fundamental factual knowledge and the ability to construct sophisticated, well-argued essays, ensuring students are prepared for higher education and advanced historical study.
This document provides a detailed breakdown of the ISC Class 12 History Paper Pattern for the 2026 examination, outlining the structure, marking scheme, and requirements for both the Theory Paper (80 marks) and the compulsory Project Work (20 marks). Understanding this pattern is essential for effective preparation, allowing students to strategically allocate their study time and focus on mastering the specific skills required for each section of the examination.
Check| ISC Class 12th History Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
ISC Exam Pattern 2026 History
History will also comprise two papers theory and project work. Theory Paper will weigh 80 marks and project work will weigh 20 marks.
|
Theory Paper
|
The Theory Paper will have two parts where part-1 will weightage 20 marks and part-2 will weightage 60 marks.
Part-1
Part-1 will include short questions related to fundamental factual knowledge and understanding of the syllabus.
Part-2
Part to will comprise 5 long questions each question will have weightage of 12 marks
|
Project work
|
Students have to undergo a project which might include a case study, a local history, Field visit or book review and film review.
The project should be at least 2000 words.
Theory Paper (80 Marks) Breakdown
The Theory Paper is divided into two distinct parts designed to test different levels of understanding: Part I (Short Questions) and Part II (Long/Essay Questions).
Part I: Short Questions (20 Marks)
This section is mandatory and compulsory for all candidates. It aims to test fundamental knowledge and factual recall across the entire syllabus.
-
Total Marks: 20 Marks
-
Question Type: Short Answer Questions.
-
Focus: These questions are designed to test fundamental factual knowledge and comprehension of the key concepts and dates covered in the ISC History syllabus.
Part II: Long/Essay Questions (60 Marks)
This section comprises the detailed, long-answer questions that require extensive critical analysis and structured essay writing.
-
Total Marks: 60 Marks
-
Question Type: Long/Essay Questions.
-
Number of Questions: This section will contain 5 long questions.
-
Marking: Each long question carries a significant weightage of 12 marks.
-
Focus: Candidates must demonstrate an in-depth understanding of the topics, structure arguments logically, and provide detailed, evidence-based answers.
Project Work (20 Marks) Requirements
The Project Work component is essential for showcasing practical research skills and accounts for 20% of the total subject marks.
-
Weightage: 20 Marks (Internal Assessment).
-
Nature of Project: Students are expected to undertake an investigative project, which might involve one of the following:
-
Case Study: In-depth analysis of a specific historical event or figure.
-
Local History: Research into the history and heritage of a local area.
-
Field Visit: Analysis based on visiting a historical site or museum.
-
Book Review: Critical evaluation of a significant historical text.
-
Film Review: Analysis of a historical documentary or feature film.
-
Minimum Length Requirement: The project report must be substantial, requiring a minimum word count of 2000 words.
-
Assessment: The project is assessed by the school and an external examiner. Key assessment criteria include research quality, analysis depth, presentation, and adherence to the word limit.
ISC Class 12th History Project Work Evaluation Scheme
The table below provides students with information about how their project work will be assessed.
|
Internal Assessment by the Teacher
|
10 Marks
|
Assessment Criteria
|
Candidates should be able to:
|
|
Process
|
The candidate should be able to: Identify the topic. Plan and detail a research project.
|
3 Marks
|
Understanding, application of knowledge and Analysis
|
Candidates should be able to: Explain issues and themes clearly and in context. Interpret, analyse and evaluate critically the topic.
|
4 marks
|
Presentation
|
Overall format and referencing, title page and bibliography.
|
3 Marks
|
External Evaluation by the Visiting Examiner
|
10 Marks
|
Choice of Technique/ Detailed procedure & Presentation
|
Overall format, referencing, title page and bibliography.
|
4
|
Analysis and evaluation
|
Candidates should be able to: Interpret, analyze and evaluate critically a range of evidence.
|
3
|
Viva
|
Range of questions based on the project only.
|
3
The ISC Class 12 History Paper Pattern for 2026 comprises an 80-mark Theory Paper and 20-mark compulsory Project Work. The Theory Paper balances 20 marks of compulsory short-answer questions (Part I) with 60 marks of in-depth essays (Part II). Success requires a focus on factual recall, critical interpretation, and strong research for the minimum 2000-word Project report.
Also Check: ISC Class 12 Exam Pattern 2025-26, All Subjects
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation