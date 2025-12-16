ISC Class 12 History Exam Pattern 2025-26: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, and Topic-wise Weightage

The ISC Class 12 History examination is a critical assessment for students pursuing humanities, evaluating their comprehensive understanding of historical events, analysis, and interpretation. The paper is structured to test both fundamental factual knowledge and the ability to construct sophisticated, well-argued essays, ensuring students are prepared for higher education and advanced historical study.

This document provides a detailed breakdown of the ISC Class 12 History Paper Pattern for the 2026 examination, outlining the structure, marking scheme, and requirements for both the Theory Paper (80 marks) and the compulsory Project Work (20 marks). Understanding this pattern is essential for effective preparation, allowing students to strategically allocate their study time and focus on mastering the specific skills required for each section of the examination.