Kolkata Metro Act Apprentice Recruitment 2026 For 128 Posts at mtp.indianrailways.gov.in: Know Eligibility Criteria, Important Date & More

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2025-26: The Kolkata Metro Railway has released recruitment notification for the engagement of Act Apprentices in Metro Railway, Kolkata, for the year 2026-27. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 128 Act Apprentice posts are to be filled in different slots including Fitter, Electrician, Machinist and Welder. Out of 128 slots, 82 are for Fitter trades. The online application process will commence from December 23, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 22, 2026. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including 10th class passed under 10+2 system and possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT have a golden chance to grab this opportunity. You will get all the crucial details about the Kolkata Metro recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2025-26 Notification PDF The detailed notification about the engagement of Act Apprentices in Metro Railway, Kolkata, for the year 2026-27 is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the pdf after clicking the link given below- Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2025-26 Notification PDF Download Link Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2025-26 Important Date The online application process will commence from December 23, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 22, 2026. You can check the detailed schedule given below before applying for these posts- Event Date Opening date of online application December 23, 2025 Closing date of online application January 22, 2026 Kolkata Metro Apprtneice 2025-26 Vacancies

Under the recruitment drive, a total of 128 Act Apprentice posts are to be filled in different slots including Fitter, Electrician, Machinist and Welder. Below are the details of the slot/trades wise number of vacancies available- Trade No. of Slots Fitter 82 Electrician 28 Machinist 09 Welder 09 Kolkata Metro Apprtneice 2025-26 Eligibility Applying candidates should have passed the 10th class examination or equivalent (under 10+2 system) with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks, and possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. Age: Candidates must have completed 15 years and should not have completed 24 years of age as of the cutoff date for receiving applications. Age relaxation is available for SC/ST, OBC-NCL, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen. Kolkata Metro Apprtneice 2025-26 Application Fee

Cadidates will have to pay the application fee which is Rs. 100/- (non-refundable), but no fee is required for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. You can check the notification link for details in this regareds. Kolkata Metro Recruitment 2025-26 Selection Process Selection of a candidate for training slot in Metro railway/Kolkata will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates who apply against the notification. Check the details of the selection criteria given below- Merit list will be prepared on the basis of data/details filled up by candidates in the online application form.

The Select list for Document Verification (DV) will be on the basis of average marks in the Matriculation and ITI.

Merit list will be drawn for eligible candidates taking the average of percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weight age to both.