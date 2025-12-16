BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
Indian Army Internship 2026 Offers Rs 1000 Stipend Daily, Apply by December 21

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 16, 2025, 18:00 IST

The Indian Army has opened applications for Indian Army Internship Programme (IAIP) 2025. The deadline for submission of application forms is December 21. Get complete details about Indian Army Internship 2026 including eligibility, stipend and more here.

Indian Army Internship 2026
Indian Army Internship 2026

The Indian Army has invited candidates to apply for the Indian Army Internship Programme (IAIP) 2025, providing a rare opportunity to work in cutting-edge digital domains. The programme gives engineering and research students immersive exposure to AI models, high-end software and military grade applications under experts' supervision. The last date to apply for Indian Army Internship is December 21. 

The Indian Army High-Tech Internship is open to students pursuing or possessing BE/BTech or MTech or PhD scholars. 

Indian Army Internship 2026

As per the official announcement, the IAIP 2026 will start on January 12, 2026 and continue for 75 days in New Delhi and Bengaluru base. The Indian Army Internship will conclude on March 27.

Events

Dates

Registration Begins On

12 December 2025

Application Deadline

21 December 2025

Internship Dates

12 January to 27 March 2026

Indian Army Internship 2026 Stipend

Interns possessing the required qualifications will be shortlisted and will get Rs 1000 stipend per day.

Indian Army Internship

Who is Eligible for Indian Army High Tech Internship?

Going by the post shared by the officials, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

  • Candidates must possess a degree in BE/BTech (Computer/Data Science/IT/ECE) from a recognised university or board. Final year students can also apply.

  • Aspirants pursuing or possessing M.Tech degree in AI & ML/ Data Science/ Software Engineering.

  • PhD Scholars in AI & ML, DevSecOps, Software Engineering and Big Data are also eligible to apply.

 

 

 

Indian Army Internship 2026: Technologies Covered

  • Frontend: TypeScript, Dart, Svelte, ELM, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript

  • Backend: Python, Java, C#, Ruby, Rust, Scala, PL/SQL, Node.js, PHP

  • GIS: ArcGIS, QGIS, Spatial Analysis, Geoprocessing

  • Frameworks: React, Flutter, Laravel, Angular, Next.js, Django, Express.js

  • AI & ML: Data Analytics, LLMs, VLMs, Agentic AI, SLMs, Autonomous Systems

  • APIs: REST APIs, HTTP methods, JSON and XML formats

  • Cloud & Networks: Edge Computing, IoT, Secure Cloud Computing

  • DevSecOps: CI/CD pipelines, Docker, Kubernetes

