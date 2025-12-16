The Indian Army has invited candidates to apply for the Indian Army Internship Programme (IAIP) 2025, providing a rare opportunity to work in cutting-edge digital domains. The programme gives engineering and research students immersive exposure to AI models, high-end software and military grade applications under experts' supervision. The last date to apply for Indian Army Internship is December 21.
The Indian Army High-Tech Internship is open to students pursuing or possessing BE/BTech or MTech or PhD scholars.
Indian Army Internship 2026
As per the official announcement, the IAIP 2026 will start on January 12, 2026 and continue for 75 days in New Delhi and Bengaluru base. The Indian Army Internship will conclude on March 27.
Events
Dates
Registration Begins On
12 December 2025
Application Deadline
21 December 2025
Internship Dates
12 January to 27 March 2026
Indian Army Internship 2026 Stipend
Interns possessing the required qualifications will be shortlisted and will get Rs 1000 stipend per day.
Who is Eligible for Indian Army High Tech Internship?
Going by the post shared by the officials, the eligibility criteria are as follows:
Candidates must possess a degree in BE/BTech (Computer/Data Science/IT/ECE) from a recognised university or board. Final year students can also apply.
Aspirants pursuing or possessing M.Tech degree in AI & ML/ Data Science/ Software Engineering.
PhD Scholars in AI & ML, DevSecOps, Software Engineering and Big Data are also eligible to apply.
Indian Army Internship 2026: Technologies Covered
Frontend: TypeScript, Dart, Svelte, ELM, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript
Backend: Python, Java, C#, Ruby, Rust, Scala, PL/SQL, Node.js, PHP
GIS: ArcGIS, QGIS, Spatial Analysis, Geoprocessing
Frameworks: React, Flutter, Laravel, Angular, Next.js, Django, Express.js
AI & ML: Data Analytics, LLMs, VLMs, Agentic AI, SLMs, Autonomous Systems
APIs: REST APIs, HTTP methods, JSON and XML formats
Cloud & Networks: Edge Computing, IoT, Secure Cloud Computing
DevSecOps: CI/CD pipelines, Docker, Kubernetes
