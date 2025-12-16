The Indian Army has invited candidates to apply for the Indian Army Internship Programme (IAIP) 2025, providing a rare opportunity to work in cutting-edge digital domains. The programme gives engineering and research students immersive exposure to AI models, high-end software and military grade applications under experts' supervision. The last date to apply for Indian Army Internship is December 21.

The Indian Army High-Tech Internship is open to students pursuing or possessing BE/BTech or MTech or PhD scholars.

Indian Army Internship 2026

As per the official announcement, the IAIP 2026 will start on January 12, 2026 and continue for 75 days in New Delhi and Bengaluru base. The Indian Army Internship will conclude on March 27.