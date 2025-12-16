Current Affairs One-Liners16 Dec 2025: National Energy Conservation Award 2025

BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
By Bagesh Yadav
Dec 16, 2025

Current Affairs One-Liners: 16 Dec 2025 Here are today's one-liner current affairs presented in a new format. These updates are very important from an exam perspective and will prove helpful in your preparation. Today's main highlights include topics related to 'Project Mahadeva' and the National Energy Conservation Award 2025.

Where will the World Health Organization's second global summit on traditional medicine be organized? - New Delhi

Who has become the most expensive foreign player in IPL history? - Cameron Green

Recently, India and ADB signed a loan agreement draft of more than how many billion dollars for development projects? - 2.2 billion dollars

Which railway station was recently honored with the National Energy Conservation Award 2025? - Miyanaga Railway Station

Recently, approval has been given to establish how many new National Centers of Excellence for skill development? - Five

Which state government has launched 'Project Mahadeva' for football talent? - Maharashtra

India has signed agreements with how many countries to tackle drug trafficking? - 27

