What is Vijay Diwas, and why is it celebrated on 16 December?

Vijay Diwas is observed on 16 December every year in India, marking India's armed forces' victory over Pakistan in 1971. This Vijay Diwas, we remember and celebrate the unparalleled bravery, sacrifice, and determination of our Armed Forces in the 1971 Bangladesh war. Why do we celebrate 16 December as Vijay Diwas? The word ‘Vijay’ means victory, which symbolises India’s triumph and national pride. It is observed on 16 December every year in India, marking India's armed forces' victory over Pakistan in 1971, which led to the surrender of Pakistan's army and the creation of the new country Bangladesh. Honouring the contribution and sacrifices of India's soldiers, we observed the 16 December as Vijay Diwas. During the India-Pakistan War of 1971, the war ended after just 13 days, making it one of the shortest wars in modern history.

Around 93,000 Pakistani soldiers led by General A. A. Khan Niazi laid down their arms in front of the Indian Army. It was one of the largest surrenders ever seen since World War II.

Note: India also observes the Kargil Vijay Diwas on 26 July to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War. History: India-Pakistan War, 1971 After the partition of India in 1947, the two sovereign nations India and Pakistan were formed. Pakistan was divided into two parts: West Pakistan and East Pakistan. In the 1950s and 1960s tensions were created between East and West Pakistan, which later led to the 1971 war and the formation of a separate country. The war was initiated by the Bangladesh Liberation Movement in East Pakistan against East Pakistan. The key cause were The political tensions and economic discrimination against East Pakistan by West Pakistan.

Human rights violations in East Pakistan by the Indian and Pakistani forces.

Due to the constant struggle between East and West Pakistan, India faced the influx of 10 million refugees in the bordering state of India.

The war began with the Pakistan Operation Chengiz Khan and launched air strikes on Indian air stations.

India intervened on 3 December 1971 after air strikes by Pakistan and India declaring war on Pakistan. Under the leadership of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, India responded decisively.

Role of Indian Armed Forces: Role of the Indian Armed Forces, which played an important role during the war, like executing a well-coordinated military strategy across land, air, and sea.

The Indian Air Force achieved air superiority over West Pakistan within days.

The Indian Navy conducted successful operations like Operation Trident and Operation Python.

The Eastern Command of the Pakistani military signed the instrument of surrender on 16 December 1971 in Dhaka, marking the formation of East Pakistan as the new country which came to be known as Bangladesh. Significance of Vijay Diwas: Vijay Diwas is important for both national and strategic reasons such as The war demonstrates India’s military capability and leadership to the world.

Highlights India’s commitment to human rights and freedom.

The significant victory over Pakistan solidified India’s position as a regional power in South Asia.

Established Bangladesh as a sovereign nation.

The victory demonstrated India’s diplomatic skill, especially in securing international support during the Cold War era.