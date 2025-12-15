Current Affairs Quiz 15 Dec 2025: Which Country Won the Squash World Cup 2025 Title?

Current Affairs Quiz 15 Dec 2025: Jagran Josh brings a vital Current Affairs Quiz for competitive exam aspirants and informed readers. This quiz includes questions related to the Squash World Cup 2025, Mount Vinson (Antarctica's highest peak), and more. 1. Recently, Kavita Chand successfully scaled Mount Vinson, the highest peak of which continent? a) Asia b) Africa c) Antarctica d) South America 1. c) Antarctica Kavita Chand, hailing from Almora, Uttarakhand, successfully climbed Mount Vinson, the highest peak of Antarctica, at 8:30 PM local time on December 12, adding her name to India's mountaineering records. This achievement of reaching an altitude of 4,892 meters is a major milestone in her pursuit of completing the prestigious 'Seven Summits' challenge. 2. Which country won the Squash World Cup 2025 title?

a) Hong Kong b) Australia c) India d) Egypt 2. c) India In the Squash World Cup 2025, India defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in the final to win the title for the first time. With this victory, India also became the first Asian nation to win the Squash World Cup and the fourth country overall, following Australia, England, and Egypt. 3. Where did Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveil the 25-foot grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj? a) Pune, Maharashtra b) Kolhapur, Maharashtra c) Belagavi, Karnataka d) Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh 3. c) Belagavi, Karnataka Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, recently unveiled a 25-foot grand statue of Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Athani, Belagavi district of Karnataka. Calling the occasion historic, the Minister stated that it was not just the unveiling of a statue but a solemn pledge to carry forward the spirit of India's self-respect, courage, and Hindavi Swarajya to future generations.