RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Current Affairs Quiz 15 Dec 2025: Which Country Won the Squash World Cup 2025 Title?

By Bagesh Yadav
Dec 15, 2025, 18:17 IST

Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for December 15, 2025, designed for competitive exam aspirants and those seeking to stay informed. The quiz features significant topics such as the Squash World Cup 2025 and Mount Vinson, Antarctica's tallest peak, among others.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Current Affairs Quiz 15 Dec 2025: Jagran Josh brings a vital Current Affairs Quiz for competitive exam aspirants and informed readers. This quiz includes questions related to the Squash World Cup 2025, Mount Vinson (Antarctica's highest peak), and more.

1. Recently, Kavita Chand successfully scaled Mount Vinson, the highest peak of which continent?

a) Asia

b) Africa

c) Antarctica

d) South America

1. c) Antarctica

Kavita Chand, hailing from Almora, Uttarakhand, successfully climbed Mount Vinson, the highest peak of Antarctica, at 8:30 PM local time on December 12, adding her name to India's mountaineering records. This achievement of reaching an altitude of 4,892 meters is a major milestone in her pursuit of completing the prestigious 'Seven Summits' challenge.

2. Which country won the Squash World Cup 2025 title?

a) Hong Kong

b) Australia

c) India

d) Egypt

2. c) India

In the Squash World Cup 2025, India defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in the final to win the title for the first time. With this victory, India also became the first Asian nation to win the Squash World Cup and the fourth country overall, following Australia, England, and Egypt.

3. Where did Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveil the 25-foot grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

a) Pune, Maharashtra

b) Kolhapur, Maharashtra

c) Belagavi, Karnataka

d) Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

3. c) Belagavi, Karnataka

Union Minister of Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, recently unveiled a 25-foot grand statue of Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Athani, Belagavi district of Karnataka. Calling the occasion historic, the Minister stated that it was not just the unveiling of a statue but a solemn pledge to carry forward the spirit of India's self-respect, courage, and Hindavi Swarajya to future generations.

4. SilliShed Lake, recently added to the list of Ramsar Sites, is located in which state?

A) Chhattisgarh

B) Madhya Pradesh

C) Rajasthan

D) Gujarat

4. C) Rajasthan

India has added SilliShed Lake (Rajasthan) and Kopra Reservoir (Chhattisgarh) to the list of Ramsar Sites, which are wetlands considered to be of global ecological importance under the Ramsar Convention. As of 2025, India has 96 Ramsar Sites spread across diverse ecosystems, ranging from high-altitude Himalayan lakes to the mangroves of the Sundarbans and the coastal lagoons of the South.

5. When is National Energy Conservation Day celebrated every year?

a) December 12

b) December 13

c) December 14

d) December 15

5. c) December 14

India celebrated National Energy Conservation Day on December 14, highlighting the significant progress made in energy efficiency, renewable energy expansion, and power- system reliability, which cemented conservation as a key pillar of the country's sustainable development strategy. The National Energy Conservation Day, celebrated since 1991, aims to raise awareness about efficient energy use across various sectors.

Ladki Bahin Yojana eKYC

Bagesh Yadav
Bagesh Yadav

Senior Executive

Bagesh Yadav is an experienced content professional with over 5 years of expertise covering education, national and international affairs, and general news. He has contributed to leading platforms like Ajayvision Education and Only IAS. Bagesh specializes in crafting impactful content, including current news articles, trending stories, sports updates, world affairs, and engaging infographics. Committed to quality and audience engagement, he consistently delivers content that informs, inspires, and drives results. He's currently working as a Senior Content Writer for the Current Affairs sections of Jagranjosh.com. He can be reached at bagesh.yadav@jagrannewmedia.com Languages: Hindi, English Area of Expertise: National, International, and general news beats, Sports writing, Current affairs Honors & Awards: NA Certification: Certified in Web Content Writing, Advanced Google Analytics, IFCN Fact Check, and Professional Writing, with specialized training in Fact Checking and Social Media Management.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News