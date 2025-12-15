RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Antarctica: Indian Flag on Mt. Vinson as Kavita Chand Reaches Top

By Kirti Sharma
Dec 15, 2025, 17:31 IST

Marking a major achievement in her Seven Summits Quest, Indian mountaineer Kavita Chand successfully climbed Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, on December 12. The 40-year-old former media professional, originally from Uttarakhand, is now pursuing full-time adventure sports, aiming to inspire others with her global endurance achievements following her climb.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

On‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ the 12th of December at 8:30 pm local time, mountaineer Kavita Chand from Uttarakhand made it to the top of Mount Vinson (4, 892 m), the highest peak of Antarctica with a remarkable single Indian adventure mark of her Personal Seven Summits Quest. With a destination of one of the most inhospitable and unwelcoming places on Earth, she waved the Indian flag at the summit. 

About Mount Vinson and the Feat

Apart from being the highest point (4,892 m) in the South Pole, Mount Vinson located in the middle of the continent, is not only one of the most isolated but also the most difficult in terms of logistics among the Seven Summits. 

The climbers have to endure extreme sub-zero temperatures, gale-force wind, and erratic weather, too. Only a handful of rescues or support operations are possible in the region, so, actually, it becomes the ultimate high-altitude challenge if someone manages to climb the summit safely and successfully. 

Kavita Chand’s summit success is applauded nationwide, notably at her hometown, Almora district (Uttarakhand), and among the mountaineering community. 

Expedition Route and Team Details

On December 3, Kavita left India and was in Punta Arenas (Chile) on December 4. Punta Arenas is one of the foremost international gateways for Antarctic expeditions. 

On December 7, she went to Union Glacier by plane. From there, a ski-equipped plane took her to Vinson Base Camp, which is at an altitude of approximately 2,100 metres. 

The lead climber was high-altitude guru Mingma David Sherpa. Indian mountaineer Bharath Thammineni and his expedition company provided the operational and logistical support for the journey. 

Every one of the nine Indian adventurers followed a string of acclimatisation steps before making a final push for the summit. 

Progress Towards the Seven Summits

Climbing Mount Vinson by Kavita Chand is the most important step in her Seven Summits challenge of the highest mountains on each continent. 

She already has a successful Mount Elbrus climb (the highest peak in Europe) under her belt, and now with the addition of Antarctica, her profile is highly enhanced on a global level. 

Kavita said that it was very touching to put the Indian flag on Mount Vinson and take a shot of it. It was also a matter of pride for her nation and she would like it to act as an inspiration for more Indians—working professionals in particular—to take up serious fitness and adventure goals and complete them. 

Personal Background: From Corporate to Endurance Athlete 

  • Age: 40 years, originally from Almora (Uttarakhand) and currently living in Mumbai. 

  • Career Change: A media professional by profession, she left her corporate career in 2024 to focus full-time on fitness, endurance sports, and mountaineering. 

Kavita Chand was the winner of Hyrox Delhi and Mumbai 2025 events in her age category. 

She has completed three races out of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Six Star Challenge, which is her multi-disciplinary endurance credential.

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News