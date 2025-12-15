Squash World Cup 2025: India becomes the first Asian country to win the Squash World Cup

India won its first gold medal at the Squash World Cup 2025 in the men’s category by beating Hong Kong 3-0 in the summit clash in Chennai, India; the historical win marked a milestone for India's squash, with India's growing presence in global sports beyond cricket breaking the long-standing dominance of traditional squash powerhouses like England, Australia and Egypt.

Inias's first Squash World Cup 2025 win improved on her previous best finish, which was a bronze medal at the 2023 edition on the same court.

In this significant win, Joshna Chinappa gave India a winning start after she defeated world-ranked 37 Lee Ka Yi 3-1, while India's best-ranked men's squash player at world No. 29, Abhay Singh, thrashed 42nd-ranked Alex Lau 3-0 in 19 minutes to give India a 2-0 lead. And Anahat Singh went on to wrap up the game in India's favour by defeating Tomato Ho 3-0, creating history by becoming the first Asian country to win the Squash World Cup 2025.