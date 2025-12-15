Squash World Cup 2025: India becomes the first Asian country to win the Squash World Cup

India won its first gold medal at the Squash World Cup 2025 in the men’s category by beating Hong Kong 3-0 in the summit clash in Chennai, India; the historical win marked a milestone for India's squash, with India's growing presence in global sports beyond cricket breaking the long-standing dominance of traditional squash powerhouses like England, Australia and Egypt.
Inias's first Squash World Cup 2025 win improved on her previous best finish, which was a bronze medal at the 2023 edition on the same court.
In this significant win, Joshna Chinappa gave India a winning start after she defeated world-ranked 37 Lee Ka Yi 3-1, while India's best-ranked men's squash player at world No. 29, Abhay Singh, thrashed 42nd-ranked Alex Lau 3-0 in 19 minutes to give India a 2-0 lead. And Anahat Singh went on to wrap up the game in India's favour by defeating Tomato Ho 3-0, creating history by becoming the first Asian country to win the Squash World Cup 2025.
What is the significance of this historical win for India?
This victory holds huge significance for India, like:
-
India becomes the first Asian country to win the World Team Squash championship title in 2025.
-
Breaking the dominance of countries like England, Australia and Egypt.
-
Improve India’s squash profile ahead of the squash debut at the Los Angeles, US, Olympics 2028.
-
It will encourage the Indian youth to participate in non-cricket sports and improve India's presence in global sports.
World Squash Championship 2025: Key Facts
-
The World Squash Championship 2025 is organised by the World Squash Federation (WSF) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.
-
Winner – India, Runner-Up – Hong Kong, China
-
-
-
Joshna Chinappa bt Ka Yi Lee 3-1: 7-3, 2-7, 7-5, 7-1 (23m)
-
Abhay Singh bt Alex Lau 3-0: 7-1, 7-4, 7-4 (19m)
-
Anahat Singh bt Tomato Ho 3-0: 7-2, 7-2, 7-5 (16m)
-
Velavan Senthilkumar m/w Henry Leung
-
-
Note: Squash is set to make its historical debut at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, in the United States.
What is the World Squash Championship?
The World Squash Championship is considered one of the most prestigious international sports. The squash events, which since the early 1990s have been held annually for both men and women, are organised by the World Squash Federation (WSF). The men's event was first held in 1976 in London, England, and the women's was inaugurated in 1976 in Brisbane, Australia. In this event teams compete in a series of single matches, with both men's and women's players contributing to the overall team result.
India’s first gold medal in the World Squash Championships 2025 marks a defining moment in the country’s sporting history; by beating Hong Kong, China, 3-0 in the final, it became the first Asian country to win the championship, improving India’s presence in global sports and also inspiring the new generation of athletes in India.
