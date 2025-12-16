Cameron Green: Biography, Early Life, Career, and Full Stats of Australia's Rising All-Round Star

Cameron Donald Green was born on June 3, 1999, in Perth, Western Australia. This dynamic Australian all-rounder is known for his towering 198 cm (6'6") frame, elegant batting, and seam bowling prowess. Having made his international debut at 21, Green has risen quickly to become a cornerstone in both Australia's white-ball and Test set-ups, marrying classical technique with modern aggression.
Early life and Domestic Rise
-
Background: Grew up in Subiaco, Perth, playing grade cricket for Fremantle Districts from age 8. Contracted by Western Australia as a schoolboy, earmarked for big things early.
-
First-Class Debut: February 2017 vs Tasmania (age 17)--5/24 on Sheffield Shield debut, announcing himself as a bowling all-rounder.
-
Breakthrough: 2019–20 Sheffield Shield: 699 runs (including maiden FC 121*) and 34 wickets, Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year. Suffered stress fractures but bounced back strongly.
-
Sheffield Shield Stats: 73 FC matches, 4,722 runs @ avg ~36, with double ton (251* vs Queensland, 2021).
Test Cricket (32 Matches as of late 2025)
His debut came towards the end of December in the year 2020, against India, in Adelaide, where he scored 77, including the famous 36 all-out, and since then, he has been a steady face across formats.
ODI Cricket (31 Matches)
The first encounter was in December 2020 against India and took place in Canberra.
Key moments include: An innings of 89 against New Zealand in Cairns in 2022, which saw him win the Player of the Match award.
He was a part of Australia’s World Cup-winning group in 2023.
Stats:
782 runs at 41.16, includes 1 century, 2 fifties; 20 wickets at 39.20, includes best figures
T20 Internationals Cricket
-
Debut in April 2022 against Pakistan in Lahore.
-
"Highlights include a 62 against India, during the build-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup, where he is a deadly opener alongside Finch."
-
Stats: Scored 521 runs at an average of 32.56 (strike-rate of 160.31 and six fifties
IPL Career: From MI Record Buy to RCB Transfer
The Mumbai Indians picked him in the 2023 auction for INR 17.5 crores, the second most expensive purchase ever, and he took charge as the new long-term 'all-rounder' after Pollard.
-
MI 2023: 452 runs at SR of 160, including a hundred vs SRH; 6 wickets.
-
The 2024 trade involved shifting him to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a complete cash trade before the auction, thus presenting him with an opportunity to revitalize his cricketing career as the No. 3/4 bats
-
Overall IPL record: 707 runs in 29 games with a strike rate of 41.59 and an average of 41.59 with one ton;
Big Bash League and Domestic T20
-
Perth Scorchers consider him a T20 specialist. He has played 13 games in the BBL and has 106 runs.
-
Grade cricket laid his foundations while playing for Fremantle Districts, making it easier for him to transition into the professional league.
Playing Style and Strengths
-
Batting: An elegant stroke-playing tall cricketer. Polished drivers and pull shots; technically correct in Tests, but very aggressive in white-ball cricket (ODI strike-rate above 89, T20 strike-rate above 160).
-
Bowling: Right-arm seamer who gets elevation from his height. Effective inны conditions (Average in Test Matches: 36).
-
Fielding: Athletic for a big man, safe hands behind the stumps and in slips.
-
Role Development: Lower order finisher (Role #7) -> Promoted batsman (Role #4 due to Warner's retirement).
Achievements and Records
-
Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year (2020) – The highest national award.
-
Awards for Players of the Match in ODIs and T20Is; A special Basin Reserve Test encounter in 2024.
-
ICC World Cup winning team: ODI World Cup 2023; ICC T20 World Cup squads in 2022 and 2024.
-
IPL hundred: Among the very few Australians to score an IPL hundred (vs SRH, 2023).
Personal Life and Off-Field
The family is supportive, keeps fame under wraps. Injuries: Overcame stress fractures (in 2017-18), manages IPL market value: Prized for his rarity of being a skilled all-rounder; his RCB investment indicates a long-term.
At 26, he's ideally suited to guide a leadership transition in the Australian cricket team. With retirements impending from Warner and Smith, he can easily head the test team's opening lineup and stabilize the middle order of the white-ball side. In a short while, he might even vie for leadership positions in Ashes 2027.
