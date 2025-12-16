Cameron Green: Biography, Early Life, Career, and Full Stats of Australia's Rising All-Round Star

Breakthrough: 2019–20 Sheffield Shield: 699 runs (including maiden FC 121*) and 34 wickets, Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year. Suffered stress fractures but bounced back strongly.

First-Class Debut: February 2017 vs Tasmania (age 17)--5/24 on Sheffield Shield debut, announcing himself as a bowling all-rounder.

Background: Grew up in Subiaco, Perth, playing grade cricket for Fremantle Districts from age 8. Contracted by Western Australia as a schoolboy, earmarked for big things early.

Cameron Donald Green was born on June 3, 1999, in Perth, Western Australia. This dynamic Australian all-rounder is known for his towering 198 cm (6'6") frame, elegant batting, and seam bowling prowess. Having made his international debut at 21, Green has risen quickly to become a cornerstone in both Australia's white-ball and Test set-ups, marrying classical technique with modern aggression.

Test Cricket (32 Matches as of late 2025)

His debut came towards the end of December in the year 2020, against India, in Adelaide, where he scored 77, including the famous 36 all-out, and since then, he has been a steady face across formats.

ODI Cricket (31 Matches)

The first encounter was in December 2020 against India and took place in Canberra.

Key moments include: An innings of 89 against New Zealand in Cairns in 2022, which saw him win the Player of the Match award.

He was a part of Australia’s World Cup-winning group in 2023.

Stats:

782 runs at 41.16, includes 1 century, 2 fifties; 20 wickets at 39.20, includes best figures

T20 Internationals Cricket