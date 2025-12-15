RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
What is the Capital of Benin? Check History & Facts Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 15, 2025, 19:06 IST

Discover what the capital of Benin is. Learn why Cotonou is not the capital of Benin and read about its official capital, history, culture, and how it differs.

Capital of Benin

Do you know that Benin’s official capital is not its busiest or most modern city? It is tucked along the southeastern coastline near the Gulf of Guinea. The history of the city echoes through colonial-era buildings, royal palaces, and traditional markets. 

This place reflects centuries of African heritage blended with Portuguese and Brazilian influences, offering a quieter, more traditional charm compared to the country’s economic centre. It is steeped in identity and symbolism, and it stands as the political heart of Benin while preserving the soul of its past. Can you guess which city this is?

What Is the Capital of Benin?

The capital of Benin is Porto-Novo, which is located in the southeastern part of the country near the Gulf of Guinea. It serves as Benin’s official political capital, even though Cotonou functions as the economic hub and seat of government offices. The capital city is known for its rich cultural heritage and colonial-era architecture, Porto-Novo plays a key role in Benin’s national identity.


Porto-Novo is also one of the country’s oldest cities and reflects a unique blend of African, Portuguese, and Brazilian influences, making it historically and culturally significant.

 

What Is Porto-Novo Famous For?

 

Do you know that Porto-Novo is known for its deep historical roots, traditional kingdoms, and Afro-Brazilian heritage? The city is home to important landmarks such as the Royal Palace of King Toffa, now a museum, and the Grande Mosquée, which showcases Brazilian-style architecture.

 

The capital is also recognised for its vibrant markets, traditional music, and its role as a centre of Yoruba culture in Benin.


    FAQs

    • What was Benin called before?
      +
      Benin was formerly known as Dahomey before 1975.
    • What language is spoken in Porto-Novo?
      +
      French is the official language, while Yoruba and other local languages are widely spoken.
    • Is Porto-Novo safe for tourists?
      +
      Yes, Porto-Novo is generally safe for visitors, especially when standard travel precautions are followed.
    • Why isn’t Cotonou the capital of Benin?
      +
      Cotonou is the economic centre, but Porto-Novo was historically designated as the official capital during colonial rule.
    • What is the capital of Benin?
      +
      The capital of Benin is Porto-Novo.

