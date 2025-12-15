What is the Capital of Benin? Check History & Facts Here!

Do you know that Benin’s official capital is not its busiest or most modern city? It is tucked along the southeastern coastline near the Gulf of Guinea. The history of the city echoes through colonial-era buildings, royal palaces, and traditional markets.

This place reflects centuries of African heritage blended with Portuguese and Brazilian influences, offering a quieter, more traditional charm compared to the country’s economic centre. It is steeped in identity and symbolism, and it stands as the political heart of Benin while preserving the soul of its past. Can you guess which city this is?

What Is the Capital of Benin?

The capital of Benin is Porto-Novo, which is located in the southeastern part of the country near the Gulf of Guinea. It serves as Benin’s official political capital, even though Cotonou functions as the economic hub and seat of government offices. The capital city is known for its rich cultural heritage and colonial-era architecture, Porto-Novo plays a key role in Benin’s national identity.