List of 12 Famous Christmas Markets in the World, #No.2 Will Surprise You!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 17, 2025, 16:59 IST

Discover the 12 most famous Christmas markets in the world, from Nuremberg and Strasbourg to New York and Chicago. Explore Europe’s and America’s best festive markets.

Isn't Christmas shopping all about being surrounded by dazzling decorations? It is the time to witness Christmas carols playing all along, and the air filled with the scent of roasted treats. You get to experience the simple joy of wandering the festive stalls in search of something special.

World-famous Christmas markets are legendary for their festive charm with magical winter wonderlands. Europe remains the heartland of this tradition, with Germany, Austria and France hosting some of the oldest and most celebrated markets in the world. Let us learn about the best Christmas destinations through this blog.

List of 12 Famous Christmas Markets Around the World

Christmas is a festival of finding wooden chalets in search of gifts, warming food and the unmistakable scent of mulled wine. From historic European squares to buzzing American cities, here is a curated list of some of the most famous Christmas markets in the world, where each offers its own distinctive charm.

S.No

City & Country

Christmas Market Name

1.

Nuremberg, Germany

Christkindlesmarkt

2.

Dresden, Germany

Striezelmarkt

3.

Cologne, Germany

Cologne Cathedral Christmas Market (Kölner Dom)

4.

Vienna, Austria

Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz

5.

Strasbourg, France

Christkindelsmärik

6.

Colmar, France

Colmar Christmas Market

7.

Prague, Czech Republic

Old Town Square Christmas Market

8.

Budapest, Hungary

Vörösmarty Square Christmas Market

9.

Zagreb, Croatia

Advent in Zagreb

10.

New York City, USA

Bryant Park Winter Village

11.

Chicago, USA

Christkindlmarket

12.

Carmel, USA

Carmel Christkindlmarkt

 

Here are the top 5 famous Christmas Markets in the World:

1. Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt, Germany

Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt, Germany

(Credits: Thrillist)

It is one of the oldest and most famous Christmas markets in the world. The Nuremberg’s Christkindlesmarkt dates back to the 16th century, and is often described as the “little city of wood and cloth”.

Moreover, it is renowned for its traditional wooden stalls, Nürnberger bratwurst and iconic Lebkuchen gingerbread. The market is ceremonially opened by the Christkind, a symbolic gift-bringer who sets the festive tone each year.

2. Strasbourg Christkindelsmärik, France

Strasbourg Christkindelsmärik, France

(Credits: Eurostar)

The Strasbourg is widely known as the “Capital of Christmas”. Every year, it hosts one of Europe’s oldest markets, with the first one held in 1570. It is set among half-timbered houses and historic squares. Not only this, but the market features hundreds of chalets selling Alsatian specialities, handmade ornaments and spiced treats. Its blend of French and German traditions gives it a truly unique festive character.

3. Vienna Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz, Austria

Vienna Christkindlmarkt at Rathausplatz, Austria

(Credits: Visting Vienna)

Vienna’s Christmas markets are celebrated for their elegance and grandeur, with the Rathausplatz Christkindlmarkt standing out as the most iconic. The market is set against the city hall’s dramatic architecture, and offers classic Austrian festive foods, artisanal gifts and an atmospheric ice-skating area. All of this makes it especially popular with families and friends.

4. Dresden Striezelmarkt, Germany

Dresden Striezelmarkt, Germany

(Credits: Study in Germany)

Germany’s oldest Christmas market is Dresden’s Striezelmarkt, which dates back to 1434. It is famous for its towering Christmas pyramid and its namesake festive bread, Stollen. It is highly known for its heritage-rich Christmas experience with traditional craftsmanship, regional delicacies and historic charm. Therefore, this market is a must-visit for those seeking an authentic Christmas charm.

5. Prague Old Town Square Christmas Market, Czech Republic

Prague Old Town Square Christmas Market, Czech Republic

(Credits: Expats CZ)

It is set in a fairy-tale location surrounded by gothic spires and medieval buildings. Prague’s Old Town Square Christmas Market is one of Europe’s most picturesque. The market is centred around a giant Christmas tree and is known for traditional Czech pastries such as trdelník, along with mulled wine and live festive performances that enhance its romantic atmosphere.

Therefore, whether you are travelling for gifts, food or atmosphere, each promises a memorable pre-Christmas escape.

 

    FAQs

    • What is the #1 best Christmas town?
      +
      Strasbourg, France, is often ranked the world’s best Christmas town due to its rich festive heritage, stunning decorations and multiple historic markets.
    • Where are the best Christmas markets in the USA?
      +
      Chicago’s Christkindlmarket and New York City’s Bryant Park Winter Village are the top choices, offering authentic European-style charm and iconic city settings.
    • What city has the best Christmas markets?
      +
      Strasbourg, France, is widely considered the best, earning the title “Capital of Christmas” for its historic markets and fairy-tale atmosphere.
    • What is the most famous Christmas market in the world?
      +
      The Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt in Germany is the most famous, known for its centuries-old traditions, Lebkuchen gingerbread and iconic opening by the Christkind.

