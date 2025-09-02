Calicut University Result 2025 OUT at results.uoc.ac.in: Direct Link to Download 2nd Semester Marksheet PDF

Calicut University Result 2025: The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University, has recently declared the supplementary and improvement examination results for the exams held in April 2025 for various courses like BSc, BCA, BA, BSW, BTFP, BVC, AFU(CBCSS-UG). University of Calicut Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- uoc.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their uoc.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the UOC result 2025, the students need to enter their registration number. UOC Result 2025 As per the latest update, the University of Calicut released the supplementary and regular results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Calicut University results on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University Result 2025 Click here How to Check University of Calicut Results 2025. Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Calicut University 2nd Semester result 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- uoc.ac.in. Step 2: Select the ‘Student Zone’ segment given in the menu bar. Step 3: Click on examinations and then exam result section given there Step 4: Select your course andclick on the result. Step 5: Enter your register number, security code and click on the get result button. Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Check Calicut University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Calicut University results for various examinations.

Course Result Dates Result Links BSc, BCA, BA, BSW, BTFP, BVC, AFU(CBCSS-UG) Supplementary/Improvement Examination Second semester April 2025 (2019 to 2023 Admission) September 02, 2025 Click here BEd One Time Regular Supplementary Examination Fourth Semester 9/2024 (2018, 2019, 2020 Admissions) August 30, 2025 Click here B.PEd Examination 11/2024 (2023 Admission) Third Semester Revaluation Result August 30, 2025 Click here M.Sc. Physics CBCSS Examination 4/2025 (2021, 2022, 2023 Admissions) August 30, 2025 Click here Calicut University: Highlights The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University, is located in Malappuram, Kerala. The university was established in 1968 by the Calicut University Act 1975, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).