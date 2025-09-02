Calicut University Result 2025 OUT at results.uoc.ac.in: Direct Link to Download 2nd Semester Marksheet PDF

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
By Sunil Sharma
Sep 2, 2025, 14:01 IST

University of Calicut Result 2025 Released: The University of Calicut announced the revaluation and regular results of various semesters for UG and PG courses on its official website. Get the direct link here to check the result according to your register number.

University of Calicut Result 2025
University of Calicut Result 2025

Calicut University Result 2025: The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University, has recently declared the supplementary and improvement examination results for the exams held in April 2025 for various courses like BSc, BCA, BA, BSW, BTFP, BVC, AFU(CBCSS-UG). University of Calicut Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- uoc.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their uoc.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the UOC result 2025, the students need to enter their registration number.

UOC Result 2025

As per the latest update, the University of Calicut released the supplementary and regular results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Calicut University results on the official website of the University- uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check University of Calicut Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Calicut University 2nd Semester result 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- uoc.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Zone’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on examinations and then exam result section given there

Step 4: Select your course andclick on the result. 

Step 5: Enter your register number, security code and click on the get result button.

Step 6: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Calicut University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Calicut University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Dates

Result Links

BSc, BCA, BA, BSW, BTFP, BVC, AFU(CBCSS-UG) Supplementary/Improvement Examination Second semester April 2025 (2019 to 2023 Admission)

September 02, 2025

Click here

BEd One Time Regular Supplementary Examination Fourth Semester 9/2024 (2018, 2019, 2020 Admissions)

August 30, 2025

 Click here

B.PEd Examination 11/2024 (2023 Admission) Third Semester Revaluation Result

August 30, 2025

 Click here

M.Sc. Physics CBCSS Examination 4/2025 (2021, 2022, 2023 Admissions)

August 30, 2025

 Click here

Calicut University: Highlights

The University of Calicut, also known as Calicut University, is located in  Malappuram, Kerala. The university was established in 1968 by the Calicut University Act 1975, passed by the Legislative Assembly of Kerala. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, BVOC, and MVOC programs in the departments like School of Language and Literature, School of Bioscience, School of Social Sciences, School of Mathematics & Computational Sciences, School of Chemical and Physical Sciences, School of Education, School of Information and Communication Studies, School of Performing Arts, School of Business Studies, School of Legal Studies, and School of Earth Sciences.

Calicut University Highlights

University Name

Calicut University,

Established

1968

Calicut University Result Link - Latest

Click Here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

