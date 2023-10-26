Speech on Diwali: Long and Short Deepavali Speech for Students [2023]

Speech on Diwali: In this article, students can find 1-minute speech on Diwali, 2-minute speech on Diwali, and 3-minute speech on Diwali for school Students. You are free to use these speeches for your speech competitions or examinations. However, we would advise you to use these as a source of inspiration instead of directly picking them up.

Speech on Diwali: Diwali, also known as Deepawali is the Hindu festival of lights. It happens to be one of the most important Hindu festivals, given its greatness and vivid associations with religion and religious deities. The festival is believed to be celebrated since Lord Rama returned to his kingdom with his wife and younger brother, on this day. The people of his kingdom welcomed him with a massive celebration. Every household of the kingdom was lighted up with lighting and adorned with decorations, to welcome their king, Lord Rama. Thus, the process continued to celebrate this day as a festival with grand celebrations and gatherings, naming it Diwali.

The festival is celebrated for 4-5 days, every day imparting its own significance and relevance. Hindu deities ‘Maa Lakshmi’ and ‘Lord Ganesha’ are worshipped with the hope that the goddess will bring wealth and prosperity into the lives of people and that Lord Ganesha will remove all the obstacles from everyone’s lives. As we all know, Indian festivals can never end without delicious delicacies and colorful decorations. Thus, the houses are adorned with rangoli, lighting, garlands, and other decorative items. Even kids celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm and excitement. Schools also leave no stone unturned in informing students about the significance of Diwali and festivals in general, while organising various fun and educational activities for them inside the school premises.

Long and Short Speech on Diwali 2023

1 Minute Speech on Diwali

Here, students can find a 1-minute short speech on Diwali for their speech competitions or creative writing examinations. The speech is based on the standard format of speech writing. It aims at informing students about Diwali in brief.

Good morning to one and all present here. Today, I, the name of the student, am standing here in front of you all to deliver a short speech on ‘Diwali’.

Diwali, is the festival of lights that brings fun, excitement, social closeness, and a lot more important activities with it. But, have you ever wondered why Diwali is called the festival of lights or why is it such a huge and significant festival for Indians? Well, today in this speech I would like to enlighten you with the idea of Diwali, why it is celebrated, and most importantly why is Diwali such an auspicious important festival for India.

Deepawali is considered the most important festival in India and the massive celebrations organized during the festival are not the reason behind it. Diwali is attached with some religious and spiritual values. The epic tale of Ramayana says that Lord Rama returned with wife Sita and younger brother Lakshman after killing the demon Ravana. His return to Ayodhya lightened up the entire kingdom with lights, diyas, joy, and excitement. The people of Ayodhya were very grateful for the return of their king, Lord Rama and massive celebrations were organised to welcome Lord Rama. The process continued ever since and hence Diwali is being recognised as the festival of lights to celebrate the win of good over evil, the win of Lord Rama over Ravana.

But, it is important to be extremely careful while celebrating such huge and massive festivals. It is extremely important to be safe and ensure that everyone around you is safe. It is better to opt for alternative measures of firecrackers such as eco-friendly crackers or avoid bursting crackers at all because they deteriorate the air quality and degrade our environment, The most important point is to help the marginalised section of our society, I request you to buy diyas, toys, and such essentials from local and street vendors instead of big shops that will probably sell you items at double prices than the local vendors. Let’s please help them celebrate their Diwali by providing them with enough pennies to bring some sweets home.

2 Minute Speech on Diwali

Find here, 2-minute speech on Diwali. This speech will be useful in understanding Diwali and various aspects related to it. Students can use this speech in writing answers during examinations or delivering speeches in morning assembly or Diwali special assembly organized by your school.

A very Good morning to my respected teachers and lovely friends. Today on this pleasant morning, I, name of the student, am standing here in front of you all to deliver a short speech on ‘Diwali’.

Deepawali is considered as the most important festival in India and the massive celebrations organised during the festival are not the reason behind it. Diwali is attached with some religious and spiritual values. It is believed that Hindu deities Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi shower their blessings on people during these days, which marks the beginning of the financial year. As we all know, Maa Laxmi is known as the goddess of wealth and prosperity while on the other hand, Lord Ganesha is the lord of wisdom, he removes all the obstacles from one’s life. So, worshipping these Hindu deities on this festival brings prosperity, wealth, wisdom, and happiness to your life. Another theory behind the celebration of Diwali happens to be the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom Ayodhaya, on this day. The epic tale of Ramayana says that Lord Rama returned with wife Sita and younger brother Lakshman after killing the demon Ravana. His return to Ayodhya lightened up the entire kingdom with lights, diyas, joy, and excitement. The people of Ayodhya were very grateful for the return of their king, Lord Rama, and massive celebrations were organised to welcome Lord Rama. The process continued ever since and hence Diwali is being recognised as the festival of lights to celebrate the win of good over evil, the win of Lord Rama over Ravana.

But, it is important to be extremely careful while celebrating such huge and massive festivals. In the excitement of festivals, we often forget the harmful impact our activities create on the environment and general lives of people. I would also like to highlight a few important points that every one of us should keep in mind before we begin the celebrations for Diwali 2023. The first point is regarding our own safety. There have been multiple incidents of house fires and human burnings in the past. It is extremely important to be safe and ensure that everyone around you is safe. Secondly, it is better to opt for alternative measures of firecrackers such as eco-friendly crackers or avoid bursting crackers at all because they deteriorate the air quality, thus enhancing air pollution and degrading the environment. People suffering from asthma, bronchitis, and such lung problems are severely affected by the carbon residues produced by firecrackers. Thirdly, and the most important point is to help the marginalised section of our society and ensure that they can light up their houses and prepare sweets on Diwali, with a few pennies that they earn by selling Diwali decorative items and other essentials such as Diyas, calendar, idols, and more.

With this, I would like to take your leave and end my speech here by saying that let’s all be a bit responsive and celebrate a safe and sound Diwali. Let us all please ensure that we don’t harm our environment, ourselves, or anybody that we know by our acts. Thank you.

3 Minute Speech on Diwali

The 3-minute speech on Diwali has been attached here for students. This speech is for your speech competitions, though we would like to advise you to take notes from this speech and create something of your own. It would give you an opportunity to let your creative juices flow while still adding to your knowledge.

Good morning to one and all present here. Today, I, the name of the student, am standing here in front of you all to deliver a short speech on ‘Diwali’.

Diwali, is the festival of lights that brings fun, excitement, social closeness, and a lot more important activities with it. But, have you ever wondered why Diwali is called the festival of lights or why is it such a huge and significant festival for Indians? Well, today in this speech I would like to enlighten you with the idea of Diwali, why it is celebrated, and most importantly why is Diwali such an auspicious important festival for India.

Deepawali is considered as the most important festival in India and the massive celebrations organized during the festival are not the reason behind it. Diwali is attached with some religious and spiritual values. It is believed that Hindu deities Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi shower their blessings on people during these days, which marks the beginning of the financial year. As we all know, Maa Laxmi is known as the goddess of wealth and prosperity while on the other hand, Lord Ganesha is the lord of wisdom, he removes all the obstacles from one’s life. So, worshipping these Hindu deities on this festival brings prosperity, wealth, wisdom, and happiness to your life. Another theory behind the celebration of Diwali happens to be the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom Ayodhaya, on this day. The epic tale of Ramayana says that Lord Rama returned with wife Sita and younger brother Lakshman after killing the demon Ravana. His return to Ayodhya lightened up the entire kingdom with lights, diyas, joy, and excitement. The people of Ayodhya were very grateful for the return of their king, Lord Rama, and massive celebrations were organised to welcome Lord Rama. The process continued ever since and hence Diwali is being recognised as the festival of lights to celebrate the win of good over evil, the win of Lord Rama over Ravana.

The festival is celebrated all around India by adorning the houses with lights, decorative items, and extended families. The celebration generally extends to 4 or 5 days, each day holding some significant religious and spiritual meaning and relevance. ‘Dhanteras’, ‘Choti Diwali’, ‘Govardhan Puja’, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj, are the most important days celebrated by the people of India. Various Indian delicacies and sweets are prepared at homes for the families and neighbourhood. Children make rangolis, and take part in decoration activities, sweet making, and many other activities. Of course, the highlight of the festival remains to be the cleaning process Diwali brings with it. Every nook and corner of all the Indian households is cleaned properly and then made ready for the festival. It is believed that cleaning the house for Diwali brings wealth and prosperity into the house.

But, it is important to be extremely careful while celebrating such huge and massive festivals. In the excitement of festivals, we often forget the harmful impact our activities create on the environment and general lives of people. I would also like to highlight a few important points that every one of us should keep in mind before we begin the celebrations for Diwali 2023. The first point is regarding our own safety. There have been multiple incidents of house fires and human burnings in the past. It is extremely important to be safe and ensure that everyone around you is safe. Secondly, it is better to opt for alternative measures of firecrackers such as eco-friendly crackers or avoid bursting crackers at all because they deteriorate the air quality, thus enhancing air pollution and degrading the environment. People suffering from asthma, bronchitis, and such lung problems are severely affected by the carbon residues produced by firecrackers. Thirdly, and the most important point is to help the marginalised section of our society and ensure that they can light up their houses and prepare sweets on Diwali, with a few pennies that they earn by selling Diwali decorative items and other essentials such as Diyas, calendars, idols, and more.

With this, I would like to take your leave and end my speech here by saying that let’s all be a bit responsive and celebrate a safe and sound Diwali. Let us all please ensure that we don’t harm our environment, ourselves, or anybody that we know by our acts. Thank you.

