This article provides five poems for students on the occasion of Diwali. The students can recite these poems in the celebration programs organised in schools or societies.

Diwali Poems in English for Children and Kids [2023]

Diwali, also known as thе Fеstival of Lights, is onе of thе most chеrishеd and widеly cеlеbratеd fеstivals in India. It holds grеat significancе for school studеnts as it marks thе triumph of light ovеr darknеss and good ovеr еvil. Diwali usually falls in Octobеr or Novеmbеr and is a timе for familiеs to comе togеthеr, еxchangе gifts, and light oil lamps, known as diyas, to illuminatе thеir homеs. For studеnts, Diwali brings a brеak from school, a chancе to еnjoy dеlicious swееts and trеats, and thе thrill of bursting colorful firеworks. It's also a timе whеn thеy sееk blеssings from thе goddеss of knowlеdgе, Saraswati, and pray for succеss in thеir studiеs. Diwali tеachеs studеnts valuablе lеssons about unity, culturе, and thе importancе of sprеading joy and positivity in thеir livеs. It's a timе to apprеciatе thе rich traditions and hеritagе of India and crеatе bеautiful mеmoriеs with family and friеnds.

5 Poems on Diwali - The Festival of Lights

1. Diwali - The Festival Everyone Knows

With happiness to all

And sorrow to none,

The festival of lights

Diwali has come.

The streets shine

With candles’ light,

The festive lamps

To all delight.

Children are out

With crackers in hands,

The fireworks sound

like musical bands.

Elders exchange

Gifts and sweets,

With love each one

To other greets.

Triumph of good

Over evil it shows,

Diwali, the festival

Everyone knows.

– A.C. Sharma

2. Deepavali is here, Deepavali is here

Deepavali is here, Deepavali is here

That grand festival of Lights

That ends evil after a protracted fight

When good with all its might

Leads us from darkness to Light.

Deepavali is here, Deepavali is here

That great festival of sound

When crackers and laughter abound

When crackers and sparklers light up the sky

When delighted children jump with joy.

Deepavali is here, Deepavali is here

That gorgeous festival of snacks and sweets

Where everyone enjoys a royal feast

When old and young with delight meet

With love and affection all hearts beat.

Diwali is here, Diwali is here

That gracious festival which celebrates victory

The ancient festival of myth and mystery

That is mentioned in both mythology and history

The festival that signals Triumph over Tragedy.

– Shyam Phatak

3. The Festival of Lights

Gilttery lamps, Myriad diyas and light

Illumination pan India filled with delight

Whole nation splendent like lovely bride

The zest of fest spread far and wide

From northern mountains, western sands

To eastern coasts and southern islands

The spirit of triumph of good over bad

To dispel darkness like light, in life to add

To cleanse both our inner and outer sleaze

Infuse purity, love and peace like fresh breeze

Plenty sweets, delicacies for taste-buds to savour

Fire-works add shiny and shimmering flavour

All families get together to celebrate this occasion

Bond of love enhances in every relation

There’s fun, there’s frolic and there’s prayer

Brings happiness and joy this feast every year!

- Anulaxmi Nayak

4. Diwali

On a dark no-moon day, comes Diwali.

Sing children joyfully, "aali re aali, Diwali aali".

Tiny lamps, make this dark no-moon night bright.

Indeed this is a beautiful, eye-pleasing sight.

Children, I know, crackers you love to burst.

But kindly a minute spare, n listen to me first.

Minutes few of fun, cause problems very big n grave.

People many, suffocated feel; n pollution we pave.

Frighten we, little babies n of course, dogs too.

In future, about our actions insane, we will rue.

Celebrate let us Diwali, with beautiful, colourful Rangolis n lights.

Share sweets special; homemade n healthy.

Helping moms to them make, even if you are wealthy.

Let's a portion small of these goodies, with the less fortunate share.

Prove let us to ourselves, that we really n truly care.

- Armin Dutia Motashaw

5. HAPPY DIWALI TO ALL

This Diwali, if your spirit is damp,

Look out for a small clamp;

And light a tiny oil lamp.

The lamp of faith, please do light.

It will certainly turn things happy n bright.

And that, will definitely be a wonderful sight.

This Diwali, get rid off the darkness within.

Open your heart n light a lamp there-in ;

Spreading its glow to kith and kin.

- Armin Dutia Motashaw

