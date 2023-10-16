Diwali Drawing Ideas for Kids with Images [2023]

Diwali Celebration Drawing: In this article, you will get amazing and high-quality Diwali drawing ideas for kids and students. These drawings are generated using AI, thus giving them an upper edge in terms of uniqueness. Check out and save these Diwali designs to draw at school or home.

Diwali Drawing for Competition: Diwali, or Deepavali, is the festival of lights celebrated in India. This is one of the biggest festivals for Indians to celebrate the victory of good over evil. School students and kids draw posters on Diwali with vibrant colours to show their creative skills with joy and Glee.

To help students create beautiful Diwali drawings for Diwali celebrations at school and home, we have provided a few Diwali drawing ideas here. These Diwali drawing ideas are original and created using artificial intelligence, so you won’t have to worry about people copying your art. Check out these Diwali drawings for kids and school students.

Diwali Drawing Ideas for Kids and Students 2023

Theme 1: Diwali celebrations with family

Festivals are all about being with family and friends. The level of enjoyment with them cannot be described in words. Thus, create a Diwali drawing that involves family or friends. Below are some Diwali drawing ideas for kids to draw under this theme.







Theme 2: Diwali rangoli vali

Rangoli is one of the important parts of Diwali decorations. Kids and students love to draw these amazing pieces of art on the floors of their homes and schools. This promotes creativity and group engagement to fulfil a task. Below are beautiful Diwali drawings showing kids making rangoli. You can use these Diwali drawing ideas to create your masterpiece.

Theme 3: Ye Diwali sab ki wali

On festivals, we are taught to respect everyone while enjoying the festivities. On Diwali, people tend to burst a lot of crackers, causing air and noise pollution. The noise created by crackers bursting is disturbing for animals. Thus, avoid such things, respect other living beings, and say, ‘Ye Diwali Sab ki Wali’. Check out the Diwali drawing related to this theme and use it to make your own.

Theme 4: Diwali, promote togetherness and equality

We humans are called social species because we cannot survive without a society. Thus, it is important to create a society that is positive and believes in humanity. Coming together on festivals and celebrating them with equality is one of the ways to nurture a healthy society that teaches kids to remain with their family and friends at all times. This Diwali, let's create something that hides a lesson for people. The Diwali drawing ideas presented below represent how people can come together and celebrate Diwali.

Theme 5: Ram-Siya Ki Diwali

One of the beliefs behind Diwali is to celebrate the return of Shri Ram and Sita to their kingdom, Ayodhya, after completing the duration of their exile. Thus, you can create a Diwali drawing or Diwali posters that show Ram and Sita together. Create their Ram-Sita celebrating Diwali by igniting Diyas. Below is an example of a Diwali drawing idea with Ram and Siya surrounded by Diyas.

These are the Diwali drawing ideas that students can refer to to create a new masterpiece. The above-mentioned Diwali drawing ideas are AI-generated images that students can draw in their Diwali drawing competitions to increase their chances of winning. Keep checking Jagran Josh for more such amazing ideas.

