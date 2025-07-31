TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
Magadh University Result 2025 OUT at magadhuniversity.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Magadh University Result 2025 OUT: Magadh University declared the semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Magadh University result PDF.

BySunil Sharma
Jul 31, 2025, 17:10 IST
Magadh University Result 2025: Magadh University has recently released the annual results of various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, and MCom. MU Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- magadhuniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the MU results 2025 by their roll number. 

As per the latest update, Magadh University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Magadh University results on the official exam portal of the University- magadhuniversity.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Check the List of Magadh University Results 2025?

Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the MU results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - magadhuniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Admission/Examination’ segment and click on ‘Results’ option available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the drop down.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and press the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Magadh University: Highlights

Magadh University (MU) is situated in  Bodhgaya, Bihar. It was established in 1962 and is governed by the Bihar State University Act 1976. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Magadh University Presently offers various UG, PG and other courses in Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Humanities, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education. Presently, Magadh University is one of the largest universities in Bihar, with its 19 constituent colleges about 39 affiliated colleges, and 2 law colleges spread over the five districts of Bihar- Gaya, Nawada, Jehanabad, Arwal, and Aurangabad.

University Name

Magadh University

Established

1976

Location

Bodhgaya, Bihar

Magadh University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

