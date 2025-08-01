Delhi Schools Vocational Job Fair: Education Minister Highlights Success as Students Get Job Offers

Imagine receiving a job offer in addition to your report card after you graduate from Class 12! This dream became a reality for many students in Delhi government schools on Thursday. At the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rohini, where students undergoing vocational training were interviewed face-to-face by employers, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood attended a special job fair. A significant shift in our educational system was brought to light by the event: the increasing significance of acquiring skills that can land you a job immediately after school.
A Day of Opportunities and Interviews
At the Sarvodaya school, more than 30 renowned private enterprises, such as Tech Mahindra, Haldiram, and HCL, set up their booths, creating an exciting atmosphere. Their purpose was to hire, not merely to converse! These companies interviewed students in Class 12 who had just finished their vocational training on the spot and made interim job offers. The importance of this project is demonstrated by the fact that senior officials and local MLA Rajkumar Chauhan attended this magnificent occasion. For those students who have put in the effort to acquire real-world skills, this job fair served as a direct link between the classroom and the working world.
Why is Vocational Training the New Idea?
The administration is working to prepare children for more than just exams, stressed Education Minister Ashish Sood. "The objective is to give students both solid academic knowledge and real-world skills that will help them succeed in their careers," he said.
As early as Class 9, vocational education is being offered in Delhi government institutions. Students can choose from a variety of fascinating and career-focused courses, such as:
Information Technology
Healthcare
Electronics
Retail
Logistics
The demand for these courses is constantly growing! Over 4.2 lakh students choose to pursue vocational topics during the previous academic year, according to the Directorate of Education. Students' awareness of their future and desire to be prepared for the workforce is demonstrated by this. Making sure you have all the resources you need to launch a prosperous career after graduation is the goal of this new emphasis on practical skills.
