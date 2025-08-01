Delhi Schools Vocational Job Fair: Education Minister Highlights Success as Students Get Job Offers

Imagine receiving a job offer in addition to your report card after you graduate from Class 12! This dream became a reality for many students in Delhi government schools on Thursday. At the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rohini, where students undergoing vocational training were interviewed face-to-face by employers, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood attended a special job fair. A significant shift in our educational system was brought to light by the event: the increasing significance of acquiring skills that can land you a job immediately after school.

A Day of Opportunities and Interviews

At the Sarvodaya school, more than 30 renowned private enterprises, such as Tech Mahindra, Haldiram, and HCL, set up their booths, creating an exciting atmosphere. Their purpose was to hire, not merely to converse! These companies interviewed students in Class 12 who had just finished their vocational training on the spot and made interim job offers. The importance of this project is demonstrated by the fact that senior officials and local MLA Rajkumar Chauhan attended this magnificent occasion. For those students who have put in the effort to acquire real-world skills, this job fair served as a direct link between the classroom and the working world.