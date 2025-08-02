SBI PO 2025 Exam Analysis LIVE: Prelims Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

SBI PO 2025 Exam Analysis: The State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced the SBI PO 2025 exam to recruit candidates for 541 Probationary Officer posts. The exam started today and will be held till August 5 in two shifts. With Shift 1 of the SBI PO August 2 exam now concluded, aspiring candidates are eagerly looking for the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis to understand the expected difficulty level and question trends. Once we connect with the test-takers, we will provide a detailed paper review including section-wise difficulty levels, the number of good attempts, and important topics asked from each subject.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2025

The exam analysis of SBI PO 2025 will be prepared based on feedback from candidates who appeared for the exam. Going through the paper review plays a crucial role in understanding the expected cut off, overall difficulty level and types of questions asked from each subject. It helps candidates assess their performance and gauge their chances of clearing the exam. Bookmark this page to get the detailed review here.

Steps to Download SBI PO Admit Card

The officials have issued the admit card for SBI PO 2025 exam on the official website. Successfully registered candidates can download it using the steps mentioned below: