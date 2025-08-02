CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Results 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
Live

SBI PO 2025 Exam Analysis LIVE: Prelims Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2025 for all days and shifts will be provided here. Stay tuned to get detailed insights into the exam's difficulty level, good attempts, and section-wise analysis. Candidates can check the exam pattern trends and expected cut-off based on real-time feedback from test-takers.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Aug 2, 2025, 11:06 IST
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Expected Cut Off
SBI PO Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level, Good Attempts, Expected Cut Off

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SBI PO Exam Analysis 2025 provides a detailed review of the exam's difficulty level, good attempts, and section-wise insight.
  • SBI PO Prelims 2025 exam shift 1 has ended. The section-wise review will be provided here.

SBI PO 2025 Exam Analysis: The State Bank of India (SBI) has commenced the SBI PO 2025 exam to recruit candidates for 541 Probationary Officer posts. The exam started today and will be held till August 5 in two shifts. With Shift 1 of the SBI PO August 2 exam now concluded, aspiring candidates are eagerly looking for the SBI PO Prelims exam analysis to understand the expected difficulty level and question trends. Once we connect with the test-takers, we will provide a detailed paper review including section-wise difficulty levels, the number of good attempts, and important topics asked from each subject.

SBI PO Exam Analysis 2025

The exam analysis of SBI PO 2025 will be prepared based on feedback from candidates who appeared for the exam. Going through the paper review plays a crucial role in understanding the expected cut off, overall difficulty level and types of questions asked from each subject. It helps candidates assess their performance and gauge their chances of clearing the exam. Bookmark this page to get the detailed review here.

Also, read:

Steps to Download SBI PO Admit Card

The officials have issued the admit card for SBI PO 2025 exam on the official website. Successfully registered candidates can download it using the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website of the State Bank of India, sbi.co.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Careers’ section.

  • Look for the SBI PO Admit Card 2025 download link.

  • Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

  • Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

  • Your SBI PO Admit Card will appear on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Aug 2, 2025, 11:06 IST

    SBI PO 2025 Live: Marking Scheme

    SBI PO Prelims exam comprises 100 Objective type questions for 100 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 for every incorrect answer.

  • Aug 2, 2025, 10:41 IST

    SBI PO Exam Pattern

    SBI PO Prelims comprises three sections: Reasoning, English and Quantitative Aptitude. A total of 100 questions are asked for 100 marks. Each section is allotted 20 minutes, making the total exam duration 1 hour. Check the detailed SBI PO Exam Pattern here.

    Subject

    No. of Questions

    Maximum Marks

    Duration

    English Language

    40

    100

    20 minutes

    Quantitative Aptitude

    30

    20 minutes

    Reasoning Ability

    30

    20 minutes

    Total

    100

    1 hour
  • Aug 2, 2025, 10:36 IST

    SBI PO Shift Timings

    SBI PO 2025 exam will be held in four shifts: 9 am to 10 am, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, 2 pm to 3 pm, and 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Aspirants must reach the exam venue at least an hour prior to their shift timings and must adhere to SBI PO Exam Day Guidelines.

    EventShift 1Shift 2Shift 3Shift 4
    Handwriting Sample 8:45 to 8:50 am 11:15 to 11:20 am 01:45 to 01:50 pm 04:15 to 04:20 pm
    Exam Start Time 09:00 am 11:30 am 02:00 pm 04:30 pm
    Exam End Time 10:00 am 12:30 pm 03:00 pm 05:30 pm
  • Aug 2, 2025, 10:33 IST

    SBI PO 2025 Live: Prelims Exam Begins Today

    SBI PO Prelims Exam has begun today. As per the official notice, the exam is scheduled for August 2, 4 and 5 to fill 541 vacancies.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News