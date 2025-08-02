Friendship Day 2025 in August Only? List of Countries where Friendship Day Celebrated in Feb, April, June and July

Friendship is one of the most genuine human connections—free of conditions and built on trust, support, and shared memories. To honour this bond, many countries around the world dedicate a special day to celebrate friendship. In India, Friendship Day 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, 03 August, following the tradition of observing it on the first Sunday of August. On this day, friends across schools, colleges, and workplaces exchange bands, write notes, share messages, and often spend the day together. However, many people are surprised to learn that Friendship Day is not exclusively an August event. In fact, several countries celebrate it in February, April, June, and July, each choosing a date that holds unique cultural or emotional significance. The celebration has roots going back to 1930 when it was first proposed by Hallmark founder Joyce Hall. Later, in 2011, the United Nations officially designated 30 July as International Friendship Day, emphasizing the role of friendship in fostering peace and building bridges between communities.

So, if you’ve always associated Friendship Day with August, it’s time to broaden your view and explore how this special day is recognized differently across the globe. Which Countries Celebrate Friendship Day in February, April, June, and July—And Why? February – Love and Friendship Together in Mexico and Ecuador In Mexico and Ecuador, Friendship Day is observed on 14 February, alongside Valentine’s Day, under the name "Día del Amor y la Amistad" (Day of Love and Friendship). Unlike other regions that limit the day to romantic relationships, this version also celebrates friends and companions. People exchange small gifts, cards, and often organize group outings or school events dedicated to friendship (Source: El Universal México). April – Oberlin, Ohio’s Unique Tradition Although not a national observance in the U.S., the town of Oberlin in Ohio celebrates Friendship Day on 8 April, claiming to have held the first formal Friendship Day in 1935. This little-known regional tradition reflects how local communities can create their own legacy of valuing friendships.

June – Uruguay’s Moon-Inspired Celebration In Uruguay, Friendship Day—known as Día del Amigo—is celebrated in June. The month was chosen to honor the spirit of human connection symbolized by the Apollo 11 moon landing, an event that inspired thoughts of global unity and friendship. On this day, friends call each other, meet for meals, or share tokens of appreciation. July – Latin America’s Deep-Rooted Friendship Celebrations Countries like Argentina, Brazil, Spain, and Paraguay celebrate Friendship Day in July. This date was proposed by Dr. Enrique Febbraro, an Argentine professor, who viewed the moon landing in 1969 as a moment of worldwide camaraderie. Febbraro sent letters to people in over 100 countries promoting the idea of celebrating global friendship on this day. In many of these countries, Día del Amigo is now a widely loved celebration with gatherings, gift exchanges, and heartfelt messages.