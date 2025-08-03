Optical illusions are fascinating visual tricks that deceive our brains, making us see things that aren’t actually there or perceive images differently than they truly are. These illusions play with colours, patterns, and perspectives, often challenging our understanding of reality. From the famous “impossible triangle” to images that seem to move when they’re actually still, optical illusions reveal how our brains process information and sometimes make mistakes. Whether in art, psychology, or everyday life, they remind us that what we see isn’t always what it seems! With all the puzzles and games spread all over the internet, optical illusions are a fun way that teases your brain and gives you something new to learn. And to help you test your observation skills, a new optical illusion is growing rapidly.

This time, the challenge is to find the hidden crownless swant. At first look, you will think that there is no crownless swan hidden in the image. However, if you look closely, you will see it hiding quite cleverly. Can you spot it? The average person takes about 25 seconds to find the crownless swan. However, some people have been able to spot it in as little as 5 seconds. Here is your challenge to find the bird in under 5 seconds and emerge as a true puzzle master. Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best! Try: Test Your Superman Vision and High IQ of 111: Can You Uncover ‘Delhi’ in This Monochrome-Themed Illusion? Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Crownless Swan in 5 Seconds Source: Bright Side Did you spot the hidden odd swan? Come on, look closely it is hiding right in front of your eyes.

If you are still having trouble, you can try zooming in on the image or looking at it from a different angle. Hurry up, the timer is going to run out soon! 3… 2… and 1! The time is up! So, did you find the hidden crownless swan? Congratulations if you found it, you have emerged as a true puzzle master. If you didn’t find the odd bird it is okay, even the best puzzle masters had trouble finding the hidden crownless swan in the image. If you wish to give it another try, scroll back to the top and try finding the odd bird without a timer. Once you have found the crownless swan, you can feel proud of yourself for solving this tricky puzzle. Now, here is the solution. Try: If Your IQ Is Truly 127 or Higher, Prove It by Finding the Hidden Dog in This Tricky Snow Optical Illusion Find the Hidden Crownless Swan- Solution