Only a select few can spot the hidden uncarved pumpkins in this clever optical illusion IQ test. It’s not about speed, it’s about precision and attention to detail. If you think your brain and vision are up for the challenge, dive in and see what your perception skills are truly made of.

ByNikhil Batra
Aug 2, 2025, 21:37 IST
Find the Hidden Uncarved Pumpkins

Optical illusion puzzles are fun and mind-bending challenges that trick your eyes and brain. What you see at first isn’t always the whole picture! These puzzles often hide objects, faces, or patterns in clever ways, making you look twice—or even three times—to figure them out. They test your observation skills, attention to detail, and sometimes even your patience. Whether it’s finding a hidden animal in a forest or spotting something odd in a picture, solving an optical illusion puzzle gives you a little “aha!” moment that feels super satisfying. It’s a fun way to sharpen your mind while having a good time!

That is why we bring you a challenging optical illusion puzzle which will blow your mind. 

Take a look at the image below, you will witness Halloween themed pumpkins.

Well your challenge is to spot out three pumpkins which are not carved out.  

Before you jump into the challenge we have a twist: You need to find the hidden three pumpkins within 15 seconds. 

So, now can you take up this challenge and prove you are a true puzzle champion? 

Start the timer and begin your challenge. All the best! 

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Find the Hidden Uncarved Pumpkins in 15 Seconds

Screenshot 2025-08-02 213425

Source: Mint

So, how are you coping puzzle master? 

Were you able to find where the pumpkins are hiding? 

Apart from being a fun activity, optical illusions help to improve your attention to detail.

Coming back to the puzzle, did you find where the pumpkins were hiding? 

You need to zoom in and scan the image meticulously to find them.

But, hurry up as the time limit is about to come to an end in 3… 2… and 1! 

The time limit has come to an end. Did you find the hidden pumpkins? 

Congratulations if you found the hidden pumpkins your visual acuity has paid off quite well. Studies show that people who solve puzzles within a certain time limit have a higher IQ. 

If you didn’t find the pumpkins it’s alright! Just scroll back to the top and try to find the cat without any time limit. 

For the curious seekers, we have mentioned the answer to this puzzle below. 

Find the Hidden Uncarved Pumpkins- Solution

Screenshot 2025-08-02 213425-one

Source: Mint

See, wasn’t this puzzle quite interesting? SHARE this puzzle with your loved ones and challenge them to find the hidden cat. 

