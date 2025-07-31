Our eyes can be surprisingly unreliable when it comes to the world of optical illusions. These clever puzzles are designed to confuse the brain as they manipulate how we process visual information. These puzzles come in different forms, sometimes it’s a static image while other times it’s a pattern. Optical illusions play with colour, shape, contrast or alignment which takes advantage of the brain’s ability to fill in the gaps with already available information. For example, illusions made using monochrome vertical stripes. They might look simple with just black and white lines standing next to each other but when you stare long enough, there will be movement, distortion, or even hidden shapes. This effect happens because the repetitive high-contrast pattern disrupts how our brain processes edges and spacing, making still images appear dynamic or concealing details that are right in front of us. That’s exactly the kind of trickery at play in today’s puzzle.

Below, you'll find an image filled with Indian city names. But hidden among them is one name that doesn't belong with the rest—Delhi. Like spotting a shape hidden within vertical stripes, finding this name requires focus, patience, and a sharp eye. Here's the challenge: can you locate the word Delhi in just 11 seconds? Sounds easy? Think again—many puzzle lovers have been stumped by this one. Set your timer, sharpen your gaze, and dive in. Let's see if you can outsmart the illusion. Good luck! Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden City Name 'Delhi' In 5 Seconds Source: Times Now Did you find the city name ready? If not, here are some tips for you: Look for irregularities in the overall image.