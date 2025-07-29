Did you ever see a picture and felt like your eyes were playing tricks on you? Maybe you think you saw something move, or your brain is trying to convince you that definitely one shape is bigger than another one even though they were the same size. Well, that is the beauty of optical illusions as these puzzles are designed with a sole purpose of confusing our brain. Optical illusions make us pause, think and look again to understand the discrepancy or the difference. Optical illusions have been here for centuries. These puzzles started from newspapers and now have become an internet sensation. However, no matter what the format, these puzzles have always been fun and challenge us how we perceive things. Some of them are simple and playful, while others can completely change the way we think about space, color, and perspective. Another interesting fact is that they’re not just fun puzzles to solve as scientists and psychologists also study them to learn more about how the human brain works.

So, to challenge your brain we have an amazing optical illusion for you that will challenge your wits as well as make you scratch your head for the answer. In the image below, you will see a scene that is filled with rocks and pebbles. However, looks can be quite deceiving. Just grab your search glasses and take a closer look! You will witness that among these rocks and pebbles there is a golf ball that is hiding very cleverly. Well, now you know the challenge! You need to find the hidden golf ball. You might be wondering that the challenge is too easy but wait puzzle master as we have a twist for you. You need to find the hidden golf ball within a time limit of 9 seconds. So, now can you rise to the challenge and find the golf ball before the time limit finishes? Start the timer and begin the search. All the best!

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Golf Ball in 9 Seconds Source: Times Entertainment So, how is the search going on? Did you spot the hidden golf ball that is hiding quite notoriously in this image. Come on buck up! The time limit is very minimal. If you can't find the golf ball here are some hints: Zoom in on the image and search it thoroughly. Shift your perspective and rotate the image to find out where the golf ball is hiding. Hurry up! The time limit is about to be over soon. 3… 2… and 1! Oh no! The time limit has come to an end! So, were you able to find the hidden golf ball? Congratulations puzzle master if you found it! Your visual skills have paid off quite well. If you weren't able to find the golf ball don't give up! Just scroll back to the top and try to find it without a time limit and you will surely spot it.

For those who are curious to know where the golf ball is hiding, we have mentioned the answer below.

Find the Hidden Golf Ball- Solution Source: Times Entertainment See, wasn't this puzzle quite fun? Keep training your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely emerge as a true puzzle master.

