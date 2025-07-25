Visual illusion puzzles are fun, engaging challenges designed in such a way that they trick our eyes and brains. These puzzles utilise shapes, colours, and patterns to create images that can confuse or surprise us. In a world where we are surrounded by constant information, solving these visual illusion puzzles can help us break from the monotonous routine. Visual illusion puzzles challenge our minds into thinking that there are no hidden elements in a presented image. However, that is not true; the core essence of these puzzles is to present an image that our brain recognises as complete. Human brains tend to fill in gaps with the information that is already available. That is why visual illusions are such a tough nut to crack. So, are you ready for a challenge that looks deceptively simple but feels quite hard when it's time to solve it?

In the image below, you will witness a simple background with the word Moon written on it, but there is something hidden in this image. There is an odd word "Noon" hidden in this image and your challenge is to spot it. Wait! Wait! Before you grab your search glasses and try to find the hidden odd word, we have a twist. You need to find the hidden word within a certain time limit. You need to find the hidden word Noon within a time limit of 9 seconds. Can you take up this challenge? Start the timer and begin the search. All the best! Source: Hindustan Times So, how is your search to find the hidden odd word going? Did you spot it at first glance or are you trying to gather your focus?

Were you able to decode the answer? If not, here are some tips for you: Zoom in on the image: Pay close attention to every detail by zooming in on the image. Shift your Perspective: Sometimes, the answer might be hidden in plain sight, requiring a shift in perspective to see it. Look at the image from different angles, and you might be able to find the hidden odd word. But, hurry up! 9 seconds will be over soon. 3... 2... and 1 Oh no! The timer has come to an end. Did you spot the hidden odd word? Congratulations if you found it! Your visual skills have paid off quite well. If you weren't able to decode the answer, don't give up! You can try to solve it without a timer. Here is the solution to this mind-baffling visual illusion