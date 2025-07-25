Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Your Eyes Might Fool You: Can You Detect the Hidden "NOON" Camouflaged Among All the "MOONs"?

A clever twist in this visual illusion challenges you to find the hidden word that breaks the pattern. Amid the repetition of “MOON,” there’s a single “NOON” waiting to be discovered. Can you locate it before your eyes glaze over the trick?

Jul 25, 2025, 15:10 IST
Find the Hidden Word "Noon" In This Challenging Visual Illusion
Visual illusion puzzles are fun, engaging challenges designed in such a way that they trick our eyes and brains. These puzzles utilise shapes, colours, and patterns to create images that can confuse or surprise us. In a world where we are surrounded by constant information, solving these visual illusion puzzles can help us break from the monotonous routine.  

Visual illusion puzzles challenge our minds into thinking that there are no hidden elements in a presented image. However, that is not true; the core essence of these puzzles is to present an image that our brain recognises as complete. Human brains tend to fill in gaps with the information that is already available. That is why visual illusions are such a tough nut to crack. 

So, are you ready for a challenge that looks deceptively simple but feels quite hard when it's time to solve it? 

In the image below, you will witness a simple background with the word Moon written on it, but there is something hidden in this image. There is an odd word “Noon” hidden in this image and your challenge is to spot it. 

Wait! Wait! Before you grab your search glasses and try to find the hidden odd word, we have a twist. You need to find the hidden word within a certain time limit.

You need to find the hidden word Noon within a time limit of 9 seconds. Can you take up this challenge? 

Start the timer and begin the search. All the best! 

Visual Illusion: Spot the Hidden Odd Word in 9 Seconds

findnoon-puzzle

Source: Hindustan Times

So, how is your search to find the hidden odd word going?

Did you spot it at first glance or are you trying to gather your focus?

Were you able to decode the answer?

If not, here are some tips for you: 

Zoom in on the image: Pay close attention to every detail by zooming in on the image. 

Shift your Perspective: Sometimes, the answer might be hidden in plain sight, requiring a shift in perspective to see it. Look at the image from different angles, and you might be able to find the hidden odd word.

But, hurry up! 9 seconds will be over soon. 

3... 2... and 1

Oh no! The timer has come to an end. 

Did you spot the hidden odd word? 

Congratulations if you found it! Your visual skills have paid off quite well. 

If you weren't able to decode the answer, don't give up! You can try to solve it without a timer. 

Here is the solution to this mind-baffling visual illusion

Find the Hidden Odd Word- Solution

 findnoon-sol

Source: Hindustan Times

Wasn't this puzzle amazing? Keep trying your skills with these puzzles and you will surely emerge as a puzzle master. 

Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil comes from a commerce background, but his love for writing led him on a different path. With more than two years of experience as a content writer, he aspires to breathe life into words. He completed his B.Com. from DU and finds joy in traveling and exploring new and hidden places. Do drop your feedback for him at nikhil.batra@jagrannewmedia.com and let him know if you love his work

... Read More

