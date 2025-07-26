CSIR NET Previous Year Question Paper: Download PDF for Last Year NTA CSIR NET Papers

CSIR NET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs: NTA is all set to conduct CSIR UGC NET exam session on July 26 at various centres spread across the country. Download CSIR NET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs with Solutions for Chemical Sciences, Earth, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences here.

CSIR NET Previous Year Question Papers are a valuable resource for candidates gearing up for the CSIR UGC NET July 2025 exam, scheduled to be held on July 28th. The exam is being conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. in Indian universities and colleges. As a national-level examination, the competition is expected to be intense, with thousands of aspirants participating. One of the most effective ways to excel in the exam is by practising previous year question papers.

Attempting CSIR NET previous year paper pdfs not only helps candidates understand the exam pattern, important topics, and question types but also enables them to assess their weak areas. Practising these papers with solutions regularly can also improve speed, accuracy, and overall performance, thereby boosting the chances of qualifying the exam.

CSIR NET Question Paper 2025 CSIR NET question papers are made available on the official website of the National Testing Agency after the completion of the exam. This national-level exam is conducted every year for 5 subjects, namely, Chemical Sciences, Earth, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. Candidates preparing for this test must download the question papers from the official website and use them to prepare effectively. CSIR NET Previous Year Question Paper Regular practice of CSIR NET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs offer candidates a real-time experience of the exam, helping them understand the structure, types of questions, and level of difficulty. They also highlight recurring topics and commonly asked question formats from previous years. Year Month Question Paper PDF CSIR NET Physical Science Question Paper 2019 June Download PDF CSIR NET Physical Science Question Paper 2018 June Download PDF CSIR NET Physical Science Question Paper 2018 December Download PDF CSIR NET Physical Science Question Paper 2017 June Download PDF CSIR NET Physical Science Question Paper 2017 December Download PDF CSIR NET Physical Science Question Paper 2016 June Download PDF CSIR NET Physical Science Question Paper 2016 December Download PDF CSIR NET Physical Science Question Paper 2015 June Download PDF CSIR NET Physical Science Question Paper 2015 December Download PDF

CSIR NET 2024 Question Paper CSIR NET exam was conducted from February 28 to March 2 and the question paper for the same were made available along with the result declaration and final answer key. Referring to the NTA CSIR NET question paper 2024 will help future aspirants gauge the most recent trends and question patterns. CSIR NET Question Paper PDF Life Science CSIR NET previous year question paper for Life Science was designed to test both language proficiency and subject knowledge. Solving it regularly allows aspirants to get familiar with the exam’s real-time difficulty level and understand the types of questions being asked. CSIR NET Life Science Question Paper 2022 - Shift 1 Question Paper PDF CSIR NET Question Paper 2022 - Shift 2 Question Paper PDF CSIR NET Life Science Question Paper 2020 - Shift 1 Question Paper PDF CSIR NET Question Paper 2020 - Shift 2 Question Paper PDF

CSIR NET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs for Mathematics Candidates can download the CSIR NET Mathematics Previous Year Question Paper PDFs from the link provided below to review the questions that were asked in the exam. CSIR NET Mathematical Science Question Paper Download PDF CSIR NET Mathematics Question Paper 2019 Question Paper PDF CSIR NET Mathematics Question Paper 2018 Question Paper PDF CSIR NET Mathematics Question Paper 2017 Question Paper PDF CSIR NET Mathematics Question Paper 2016 Question Paper PDF CSIR NET Mathematics Question Paper 2015 Question Paper PDF CSIR NET Exam Pattern

CSIR NET exam is conducted for five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences. It is conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and comprise objective type questions. CSIR NET exam is bilingual, available in both Hindi and English.

A negative marking of 25% will be applied in Parts A, B, and C. CSIR NET Question Paper Pattern for Chemical Sciences Particulars Part A Part B Part C Total Total Questions 20 40 60 120 Max no of questions to attempt 15 35 25 75 Marks for each correct answer 2 2 4 200 Negative marking of 25% 0.5 0.5 1 -