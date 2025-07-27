CRPF Raising Day 2025: How a British-Era Force Became One of India’s Top Police Forces – Know Its History, Role and Motto

Explainer

On July 27, 2025, India marks the 87th Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Raising Day with pride and respect. This day honours the CRPF’s important role in protecting the unity, integrity, and security of the country. It is a day to recognize and appreciate the dedication and sacrifices made by the force in service to the country. A crucial part of India's security framework, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) helps protect the nation from internal threats. It is a disciplined and well-trained force that is well known for its commitment and strong sense of duty. The CRPF is still a powerful and dependable force that has contributed significantly to India's security. Why was CRPF Formed? The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is India’s main central police force responsible for maintaining internal security of the country. The force was originally set up in the year 1939 as the Crown Representative’s Police, making it one of the oldest central paramilitary forces (now called Central Armed Police Forces).

The CRPF was in initially formed in response to growing political unrest and protests in princely states after the Madras Resolution passed by the All-India Congress Committee in 1936. The British government wanting to help these states maintain law and order as part of its imperial rule, established this force. ALSO READ: Which is the Lightning Capital of the World? History of CRPF Raising Day The CRPF was formed from the Crown Representative’s Police (CRP) on 27 July 1939. Initially, it started with 2 battalions in Nimach, Madhya Pradesh. The main job of the force at that time was to protect British officials in sensitive areas of British India. In 1949, the force was renamed as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under the CRPF Act, after India gained its independence. During the 1960s, several state reserve police units were merged with the CRPF. Since then, the CRPF has been active in handling foreign threats and internal conflicts.