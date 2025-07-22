Which is the Lightning Capital of the World? Check Name, Location and Reason

A natural wonder located in the center of Venezuela is Lake Maracaibo! Curiosity-driven tourists from all over the world are drawn to the lake by its distinctive ecological characteristics. However, this lake's reputation has been forged not only by its natural beauty and wildlife, but also by the remarkable phenomenon of lightning, which has made it the most lightning-stricken place on Earth!

People throughout the world are in awe of this natural phenomena! So let's attempt to unravel the mystery that underlies the lightning strikes over this magnificent body of water.

A recent research using data from NASA's Tropical Rainfall Measurement Mission's Lightning Imaging Sensor found that Earth has a new lightning capital.

Lightning Capital of the World

According to the study, Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela took first place with an average of roughly 233 flashes per square kilometer annually. The Congo Basin in Africa was previously found to be the site of the highest lightning activity by researchers.