GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Out at gseb.org, Check Details Here

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025: Gujarat Board SSC supplementary Results 2025 have been announced on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the GSEB SSC Purak (June-July) - 2025 Exam can check their result on the official website gseb.org.
To download the GSEB SSC Purak (June-July) Exam Result 2025 candidates must visit the official website of the board and login using their seat number and captcha.This year a total of 1,24,058 registered for the GSEB SSC supplementary exams from which 93,904 appeared and 25,929 qualified. The pass percentage for GSEB SSC supplementary exam 2025 is 27.61 %.
GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here
How to Download GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025
The Gujarat Board SSC Purak Result 2025 is now available on the official website. Candidates who have taken the supplementary exam can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheet
Step 1: Visit the official website - gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the SSC Purak Exam Result 2025 link
Step 3: Login using the seat number and captcha
Step 4: The supplementary result marksheet will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference
Also Read: GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2025 Out for Gen Stream
GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025: Performance of Students
|SSC
|Registered Candidate
|Candidate Present
|Candidate Eligible to obtain SSC Certificate
|Percentage of Result
|Total
|1,24,058
|93,904
|25,929
|27.61 %
Overall Performance of Candidates in SSC Purak Exam 2025
|Type of Candidate
|Registered Candidate
|Candidate Present
|Candidate eligible for SSC certificate
|Percentage of result
|Regular
|89,866
|69,985
|21,484
|30.70 %
|Repeater
|26,240
|18,338
|3,484
|19.00 %
|Regular GSOS
|6,191
|4,353
|787
|18.08 %
|Repeater GSOS
|1,761
|1,228
|174
|14.17 %
|Total
|124058
|93,904
|25,929
|27.61 %
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation