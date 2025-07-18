GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Out at gseb.org, Check Details Here

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025: Gujarat Board SSC supplementary Results 2025 have been announced on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the GSEB SSC Purak (June-July) - 2025 Exam can check their result on the official website gseb.org.

To download the GSEB SSC Purak (June-July) Exam Result 2025 candidates must visit the official website of the board and login using their seat number and captcha.This year a total of 1,24,058 registered for the GSEB SSC supplementary exams from which 93,904 appeared and 25,929 qualified. The pass percentage for GSEB SSC supplementary exam 2025 is 27.61 %.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

How to Download GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025

The Gujarat Board SSC Purak Result 2025 is now available on the official website. Candidates who have taken the supplementary exam can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheet