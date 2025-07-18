Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Out at gseb.org, Check Details Here

Gujarat Board of Secondary Education has announced the GSEB SSC Purak Results 2025. Students who appeared for the GSEB SSC supplementary exams can visit the official website gseb.org to check the result and download the marksheet. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 18, 2025, 10:15 IST
GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025: Gujarat Board SSC supplementary Results 2025 have been announced on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the GSEB SSC Purak (June-July) - 2025 Exam can check their result on the official website gseb.org. 

To download the GSEB SSC Purak (June-July) Exam Result 2025 candidates must visit the official website of the board and login using their seat number and captcha.This year a total of 1,24,058 registered for the GSEB SSC supplementary exams from which 93,904 appeared and 25,929 qualified. The pass percentage for GSEB SSC supplementary exam 2025 is 27.61 %.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 - Click Here

How to Download GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025

The Gujarat Board SSC Purak Result 2025 is now available on the official website. Candidates who have taken the supplementary exam can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official website - gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the SSC Purak Exam Result 2025 link

Step 3: Login using the seat number and captcha

Step 4: The supplementary result marksheet will be displayed

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025: Performance of Students

SSC Registered Candidate Candidate Present Candidate Eligible to obtain SSC Certificate Percentage of Result
Total 1,24,058 93,904 25,929 27.61 %

Overall Performance of Candidates in SSC Purak Exam 2025

Type of Candidate Registered Candidate Candidate Present Candidate eligible for SSC certificate Percentage of result
Regular 89,866 69,985 21,484 30.70 %
Repeater 26,240 18,338 3,484 19.00 % 
Regular GSOS 6,191 4,353 787 18.08 % 
Repeater GSOS 1,761 1,228 174 14.17 %
Total 124058 93,904  25,929  27.61 %

