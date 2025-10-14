JAC Compartment Result 2025 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Supplementary Scorecard at jacresults.com

To download the Jharkhand 10th and 12th compartment result 2025 candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their roll number and roll code. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the result and download the marksheets.

JAC Compartment Result 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the JAC compartment result 2025 today, October 14, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Jharkhand Board for Class 10 and 12 compartment exams can check the results through the link on the official website. The link to check the JAC 10th and 12th compartment result 2025 is available on the official result portal - jacresults.com and official website - jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Board class 10 and class 12 compartment results have been announced by the board officials. Candidates can check their compartment result by visiting the below mentioned websites

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

Steps to Download JAC Compartment Result 2025

The Jharkhand Board class 10 and class 12 compartment result 2025 is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board

Step 2: Click on the results section on the homepage

Step 3: On the window displayed, click on the 'Results of Compartmental & Improvement Secondary Examination - 2025' link

Step 4: Enter the Roll Code and Roll Number

Step 5: The JAC compartment result 2025 will be displayed

Step 6: Download the supplementary result marksheets for further reference