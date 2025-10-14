NYT Pips Answers Today (October 14, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Ready to give your brain another solid workout? The New York Times Pips Game for October 14, 2025, is packed with number tricks, logical twists, and just the right amount of challenge to keep your focus sharp. Today’s edition tests everything from quick number matching to multi-step reasoning.
Whether you are diving into the Easy grid to warm up, the Medium section to flex your logic, or the Hard mode for a real mental marathon, we have got all the hints and solutions right here to help you with today’s Pips answers.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
-
Greater Than (3): 4-3, placed vertically
-
Equal (3): 2-3, placed vertically; 3-3, placed horizontally; 4-3, placed vertically
-
Equal (6): 6-6, placed horizontally; 6-5, placed horizontally
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers
-
Number (5):3-1, placed vertically; 2-5, placed horizontally
-
Number (9): 2-5, placed horizontally; 4-0, placed vertically
-
Number (9): 5-0, placed horizontally; 4-5, placed vertically
-
Equal (0): 5-0, placed horizontally; 4-0, placed vertically; 0-3, placed vertically
-
Greater Than (3): 4-3, placed vertically
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
-
Number (18): 6-6, placed horizontally; 3-6, placed vertically
-
Number (6): 3-6, placed vertically; 4-3, placed vertically
-
Equal (4): 4-3, placed vertically; 4-6, placed vertically
-
Number (12): 4-6, placed vertically; 6-5, placed horizontally
-
Number (5): 6-5, placed horizontally
-
Not Equal: 4-5, placed horizontally; 4-2, placed horizontally
-
Number (10): 2-6, placed horizontally; 4-0, placed vertically
-
Number (10): 5-1, placed vertically; 5-2, placed horizontally
-
Number (6): 2-6, placed horizontally; 4-2, placed horizontally; 5-2, placed horizontally
-
Number (0): 4-0, placed vertically; 3-0, placed vertically; 0-2, placed vertically; 0-1, placed vertically
-
Number (4): 2-1, placed vertically; 5-1, placed vertically; 1-1, placed horizontally
-
Less Than (3): 0-2, placed vertically
-
Less Than (2): 0-1, placed vertically
Final result:
Conclusion
Today’s Pips Game was a brain teaser in every sense, balanced perfectly between logic and intuition. The Easy level helped warm up with direct rules, the Medium one tested sharper observation, and the Hard grid made sure only the most focused solvers could power through. Whether you nailed them all or needed a nudge from the answers, the key to mastering Pips is consistency and pattern-spotting.
Stay tuned for tomorrow’s Pips Game, it’s your next chance to prove that logic and patience always pay off!
