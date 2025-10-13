IB JIO Admit Card 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in, Download JIO Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IB JIO Admit Card 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has activated the link to download the IB JIO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for IB JIO Grade Vacancy 2025 can now download their admit card after visiting the official website by providing their user ID and password. The IB JIO Grade II admit card link was activated on the official website on October 13, 2025.

The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo identity on IB JIO Exam Date 2025 i.e. October 15, 2025.

IB JIO Admit Card 2025 OUT

