IB JIO Admit Card 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in, Download JIO Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

IB JIO Admit Card 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has activated the link to download the IB JIO Admit Card 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in. Candidates who have successfully applied for IB JIO Grade Vacancy 2025 can now download their admit card after visiting the official website by providing their user ID and password. The IB JIO Grade II admit card link was activated on the official website on October 13, 2025.
The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo identity on IB JIO Exam Date 2025 i.e. October 15, 2025.
IB JIO Admit Card 2025 OUT
The IB JIO Admit Card 2025 has officially been released by the Ministry of Home Affairs for candidates who applied for IB JIO Grade 2 exam 2025. The IB JIO exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 15, 2205, Candidates can download their admit card by providing their user ID and password.
IB JIO Admit Card 2025 Link Active
The IB JIO Admit Card 2025 link is now officially active on the official website of MHA, mha.gov.in and at cdn.digialm.com. Candidates can download their hall tickets for the upcoming Junior Intelligence Officer exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 15, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination and it contains important details such as the exam centre address, reporting time, and candidate instructions. Click on the direct link below to download the IB JIO Admit Card 2025.
|
IB JIO Admit Card 2025
IB JIO Admit Card 2025: Overview
The IB JIO Admit Card 2025 has been officially released for the Tier-I exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 15, 2025. The IB JIO exam aims to fill 394 Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II posts across India. Check the table below for IB JIO Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Grade II Exam 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
394
|
Exam Date
|
October 13, 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
Released
|
Official Website
|
mha.gov.in
How to Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can now download their IB SA Admit Card 2025 from the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in. The admit card is a mandatory document required to get entry into the examination hall on the IB JIO exam date, which is scheduled to be conducted on October 15, 2025. Check the steps below to download from the official website.
- Visit the official website: mha.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the link labeled “Download Admit Card forJIO 2025.”
- Enter your User ID and Password or Date of Birth.
- Verify the details and click “Submit.”
- Download and print the admit card for exam day.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation