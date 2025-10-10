Diwali 2025 School Holidays: School Closed for 5 Days, Check Dates and Important Details Here

The festival of lights, Diwali, is quickly approaching, and students nationwide are getting ready for a much-needed break. This year, the celebration brings an extended holiday, with schools in various states scheduled to remain closed for a continuous five-day period. This extended closure is planned to ensure that students and educators have sufficient time to participate fully in the major festivals that fall within the Diwali cycle. The five-day break is strategically timed, covering key observances like Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, the main Diwali day, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Since the exact holiday schedule can sometimes vary based on state directives or the specific school’s calendar, parents and students are strongly advised to confirm the precise dates with their child's school administration.

When is Diwali 2025? Diwali, the main festival day, falls on Monday, October 20, 2025. However, the celebrations span five continuous days, beginning on October 18. Major State-Wise School Closure Status Schools across most states will observe the core Diwali break. Given that the holidays from October 20 to October 23 are official public holidays (or part of the typical extended Diwali closure), most states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and others, will have schools closed during this time. Parents should note that while Dhanteras (October 18) is often observed as a holiday by private schools or those with a staggered work schedule, official public holidays commence later. Important Note: This holiday schedule is a general guide. Please verify exact dates with your school's official calendar or announcements, as local schedules and last-minute changes may occur.

The Five-Day Diwali Holiday Schedule The extended break covers the five principal days of the Diwali festival, allowing for a complete celebratory cycle. S. No. Event Day Date 1 Dhanteras Saturday October 18 2 Narak Chaturdashi Sunday October 19 3 Chhoti Diwali Monday October 20 4 Diwali Tuesday October 21 5 Govardhan Puja Wednesday October 22 6 Bhai Dooj Thursday October 23 Significance of the Diwali Festival Cycle Dhanteras: This first day marks the official start of the Diwali festivities and is considered highly auspicious for buying new utensils, gold, or silver to invite Goddess Lakshmi and prosperity into the home. It is also dedicated to the worship of Lord Dhanvantari, the physician of the Gods.

Narak Chaturdashi / Chhoti Diwali: This second day celebrates the victory of Lord Krishna over the demon Narakasura. Devotees perform an Abhyang Snan (ritual oil bath) before sunrise, signifying the purification and cleansing of oneself before the main festival.

Diwali (Main Day) / Lakshmi Puja: This is the most significant day, celebrated on the new moon night (Amavasya). It honors the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya and is primarily dedicated to the grand worship of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha to seek blessings for wealth and good fortune.

Govardhan Puja: Celebrated the day after Diwali, this festival commemorates Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill to protect the villagers of Vrindavan from continuous rain. Communities worship a mound of cow dung or food (Annakut) as a symbol of the hill.

Bhai Dooj: The final day celebrates the special, loving bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters pray for their brother's long life and well-being, applying a tilak on their forehead, and the brothers promise protection in return.