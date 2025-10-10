Current Affairs One Liners 10 Oct 2025: Naval Exercise ‘Konkan-25'

Current Affairs One Liners 10 Oct 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s one-liner Current Affairs. This section covers key topics like the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, Exercise Konkan-25, and more- highly important from the exam point of view.
The third edition of the International Purple Fest - Celebrating Diversity is being organized in- Goa.
India and which country’s navy conducted the bilateral naval exercise ‘Konkan-25’– United Kingdom.
Who has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize- Maria Corina Machado.
Khaled El-Enany has been elected as the new Director-General of UNESCO for 2025–2029. He belongs to – Egypt.
Who won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature- László Krasznahorkai.
The 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded for – Development of Metal–Organic Frameworks (MOFs).
Narcotics Control Bureau recently signed an MoU with – Rashtriya Raksha University
