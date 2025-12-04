IPPB GDS Selection Process 2025: Merit List & Verification

IPPB GDS Selection Process 2025: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has announced 348 vacancies for the Executive (Gramin Dak Sevaks) post. They will be responsible for carrying out direct sales and related activities at various offices as per the bank's requirements. Candidates who have completed graduation and fall within the age group of 20 to 35 years can apply for this role. The selection will be made based on the percentage of marks obtained in the graduation. But the Bank reserves the right to organise an Online Test. Scroll on to learn more about the IPPB GDS Selection Process.

IPPB GDS Selection Process 2025 Highlights

The IPPB GDS recruitment drive attracts a large number of candidates due to the simple selection process and excellent pay. Candidates intending to apply for this role should fill out the GDS application form with correct details to avoid rejection. Here are the key highlights of the selection process shared below for reference purposes.