IPPB GDS Selection Process 2025: Merit List & Verification

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 4, 2025, 11:22 IST

IPPB GDS Selection Process 2025: IPPB aims to fill 348 vacancies for the Executive (Gramin Dak Sevaks). The selection will be made on a merit basis, i.e. graduation scores. Check IPPB GDS Selection Process 2025 and other details here.

IPPB GDS Selection Process 2025: India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has announced 348 vacancies for the Executive (Gramin Dak Sevaks) post. They will be responsible for carrying out direct sales and related activities at various offices as per the bank's requirements. Candidates who have completed graduation and fall within the age group of 20 to 35 years can apply for this role. The selection will be made based on the percentage of marks obtained in the graduation. But the Bank reserves the right to organise an Online Test. Scroll on to learn more about the IPPB GDS Selection Process.

IPPB GDS Selection Process 2025 Highlights

The IPPB GDS recruitment drive attracts a large number of candidates due to the simple selection process and excellent pay. Candidates intending to apply for this role should fill out the GDS application form with correct details to avoid rejection. Here are the key highlights of the selection process shared below for reference purposes.

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB)

Post Name

Executive (Gramin Dak Sevaks)

Vacancies

348

Application Mode

Online

Eligibility

20 years, Graduate

Selection Process

Merit-based (Based on Graduation scores)

Salary

Rs 30,000 per month

You can check India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria in detail here.

India Post GDS 2025 Selection Process: Step-by-Step Guide

Familiarity with the IPPB GDS selection process is crucial. It helps you set realistic goals, understand evaluation methods, documentation requirements, and other aspects. Here is the step-by-step guide on the India Post selection process shared below:

  • Merit list will be prepared banking outlet-wise. The candidates will be selected based on the percentage of marks obtained in their graduation. However, the Bank have the right to organise an online test.

  • If two candidates have the same graduation percentage in the merit list, the one with higher seniority in service at the DoP will be selected. If their service seniority is also the same, the candidate will be chosen based on date of birth.

  • Candidates must enter the exact percentage of marks secured in their graduation, rounded to two decimal places. The percentage marks shall be computed by dividing the marks secured in all the subjects in all semesters (s)/year(s) by the aggregate maximum marks in all the subjects, irrespective of honours/optional/additional optional subject, if any. This will be admissible for those Universities also where Class/Grade is determined based on honours marks only. Rounding of percentages will not be accepted under any conditions. 

  • If a percentage (%) of marks is not awarded by the Board/ University/ Institute, and only grades (e.g. GPA /CGPA/CQPI) are awarded. It should be converted to the exact equivalent percentage (%) of marks as per the formula given by the college/university.

  • It is advisable to inform your parent organisation and obtain an NOC before applying.

  • IPPB engagement will start only after the candidate has finished the necessary relieving process as per their parent organisation’s rules.

  • The results of the candidates who are declared successful in various stages of the recruitment process and the list of candidates finally selected will be announced on the website.

IPPB GDS Selection Process 2025 Document Verification

Candidates should keep all their documents ready for verification purposes. They will have to submit all the necessary documents pertaining to age, qualification, experience, identity, and other parameters as and when asked by the officials. The list of documents required in the IPPB GDS Selection Process is as follows:

  • Proof of Date of Birth

  • Marksheet and Certificate of All Educational Qualifications

  • Identity Proof

  • Statement giving details of Major/Minor penalties imposed upon the Employee, if any, during the last five (5) years. 

  • Vigilance Clearance Certificate from the Divisional/Sub Divisional Head.

  • Other Relevant Documents

FAQs

  • What documents are required for the IPPB GDS Selection Process?
    +
    Documents required in the IPPB GDS selection process are proof of age, marksheets of all qualifications, NOC, Vigilance Clearance Certificate, etc.
  • What is the IPPB GDS Selection Process 2025?
    +
    The candidates will be selected for the IPPB GD post based on the percentage of marks obtained in their graduation.

