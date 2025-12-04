CAT Response Sheet 2025
Focus
Quick Links

CHSE Exam Date 2026: Download Odisha Board 12th Science, Arts, Commerce Time Table PDF

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 4, 2025, 08:48 IST

CHSE Exam Date 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has released the Odisha CHSE Exam Date 2026. The Class 12 exams will be held from February 18 to March 21, 2026, for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams. Students can download the complete timetable PDF from the official website.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

CHSE Exam Date 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced the Odisha CHSE Exam Dates 2026 on December 3, 2025. According to the schedule, the Odisha 12th Board Exams 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 21, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode.

The complete CHSE Odisha Time Table 2026 is available on the official website chseodisha.nic.in. Students can visit the site and download the Odisha 12th Time Table 2026 PDF easily. The exam schedule includes subject-wise dates and other important guidelines for the Odisha CHSE Exam 2026.

The CHSE Odisha Hall Ticket 2026 will be issued on December 15, 2025. Students must download their admit card on time and follow all the instructions mentioned in the timetable. Check this article to download the CHSE Exam Date 2026 PDF for class 12.

CHSE Exam Date 2026: Key Highlights

Students can check the table below for Odisha Board 12th Exam Dates 2026 details:

Details

Information

Conducting Body

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha

Exam Name

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026

Academic Session

2025–2026

Exam Date

February 18 to March 21, 2026 

Official Website

chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Time Table 2026 Class 12 

Students can check the table below for detailed CHSE Time table 2026 for class 12:

Date

Stream

Subjects

February 18, 2026

Science

MIL – (O)

February 19, 2026

Vocational

BFC – History, BFC – Accountancy, BFC – Physics

February 20, 2026

Arts / Commerce

MIL – (O)

February 21, 2026

Science / Vocational

BFC – Political Science, BFC – Business Studies & Management (BSM), BFC – Chemistry

February 24, 2026

Science

English – (E), Visual Art

February 25, 2026

Arts / Science / Commerce

Tourism and Travel Management, Fashion Technology, Paramedical and Health Care, Office Management, Banking, Information Technology, Dairying, Horticulture, Electrical Domestic Appliances, MIL Odia, MIL Hindi, MIL Bengali, MIL Telgu, MIL Urdu, MIL Sanskrit, MIL Alternative English

February 26, 2026

Arts / Commerce

English – (E)

February 28, 2026

Science / Vocational

Physics, BFC – Mathematics (M)

March 2, 2026

Arts / Science

Geography

March 5, 2026

Arts / Commerce

History (HIS), Business Studies & Management (BSM)

March 6, 2026

Science / Vocational

Chemistry, English

March 7, 2026

Arts / Science & Commerce

I.T. & I.TES, Multi Skilling – Food Processing, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture, Plumber, Automotive, Electronics & Hardware, Retail, Construction, Beauty & Wellness

March 9, 2026

Arts / Commerce

Political Science, Business Mathematics & Statistics

March 10, 2026

Science / Vocational

Biology (Section-A) Botany, Biology (Section-B) Zoology, All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-III)

March 11, 2026

Arts / Commerce / Science

Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit, Alternative English

March 12, 2026

Arts

Indian Music, Psychology, Education

March 13, 2026

Arts / Science / Vocational

Mathematics, Home Science, BFC – Economics

March 14, 2026

Arts / Science / Commerce

Economics, Personnel Management, Cost Accounting, Business Economics, Fundamentals of Management Accounting, Computer Application

March 16, 2026

Arts / Science / Commerce

Information Technology, Computer Science, Bio Technology, Electronics

March 17, 2026

Arts / Arts / Science

Odia, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit / Elective Sanskrit

March 19, 2026

Arts / Science / Vocational

Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology, Biology

March 21, 2026

Arts / Commerce / Vocational

Logic, Accountancy, All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-IV)

Check the given below link to download the CHSE Exam Date 2026 PDF:

CHSE Exam Date 2026 PDF

Steps to Download CHSE Exam Date 2026

Follow these simple steps to download the CHSE Odisha 12th Exam Time Table 2026:

  • Visit the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, look for the “Latest Notifications” or “Examination” section.

  • Click on the link titled “Odisha Class 12 Date Sheet 2026” or “CHSE Plus Two Time Table 2026.”

  • A PDF file containing the complete Odisha 12th Exam Schedule 2026 will open on your screen.

  • Download and save the PDF for future reference.

  • Students are advised to take a printout of the timetable and keep it handy for exam preparation.

Details Mentioned on Odisha CHSE Timetable 2026 

The following details will be provided through the CHSE Odisha 12th time table 2026:

  • Board name.

  • Exam name.

  • Subjects.

  • Odisha CHSE exam date 2026 (Arts, Science and Commerce).

  • Exam time.

  • Practical exam schedule.

  • Exam instructions.

Students should carefully check the CHSE Time Table 2026 and prepare according to their subject dates. 

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News