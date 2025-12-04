CHSE Exam Date 2026: Download Odisha Board 12th Science, Arts, Commerce Time Table PDF

CHSE Exam Date 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced the Odisha CHSE Exam Dates 2026 on December 3, 2025. According to the schedule, the Odisha 12th Board Exams 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 21, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode.
The complete CHSE Odisha Time Table 2026 is available on the official website chseodisha.nic.in. Students can visit the site and download the Odisha 12th Time Table 2026 PDF easily. The exam schedule includes subject-wise dates and other important guidelines for the Odisha CHSE Exam 2026.
The CHSE Odisha Hall Ticket 2026 will be issued on December 15, 2025. Students must download their admit card on time and follow all the instructions mentioned in the timetable. Check this article to download the CHSE Exam Date 2026 PDF for class 12.
CHSE Exam Date 2026: Key Highlights
Students can check the table below for Odisha Board 12th Exam Dates 2026 details:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Conducting Body
|
Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha
|
Exam Name
|
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026
|
Academic Session
|
2025–2026
|
Exam Date
|
February 18 to March 21, 2026
|
Official Website
|
chseodisha.nic.in
CHSE Time Table 2026 Class 12
Students can check the table below for detailed CHSE Time table 2026 for class 12:
|
Date
|
Stream
|
Subjects
|
February 18, 2026
|
Science
|
MIL – (O)
|
February 19, 2026
|
Vocational
|
BFC – History, BFC – Accountancy, BFC – Physics
|
February 20, 2026
|
Arts / Commerce
|
MIL – (O)
|
February 21, 2026
|
Science / Vocational
|
BFC – Political Science, BFC – Business Studies & Management (BSM), BFC – Chemistry
|
February 24, 2026
|
Science
|
English – (E), Visual Art
|
February 25, 2026
|
Arts / Science / Commerce
|
Tourism and Travel Management, Fashion Technology, Paramedical and Health Care, Office Management, Banking, Information Technology, Dairying, Horticulture, Electrical Domestic Appliances, MIL Odia, MIL Hindi, MIL Bengali, MIL Telgu, MIL Urdu, MIL Sanskrit, MIL Alternative English
|
February 26, 2026
|
Arts / Commerce
|
English – (E)
|
February 28, 2026
|
Science / Vocational
|
Physics, BFC – Mathematics (M)
|
March 2, 2026
|
Arts / Science
|
Geography
|
March 5, 2026
|
Arts / Commerce
|
History (HIS), Business Studies & Management (BSM)
|
March 6, 2026
|
Science / Vocational
|
Chemistry, English
|
March 7, 2026
|
Arts / Science & Commerce
|
I.T. & I.TES, Multi Skilling – Food Processing, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture, Plumber, Automotive, Electronics & Hardware, Retail, Construction, Beauty & Wellness
|
March 9, 2026
|
Arts / Commerce
|
Political Science, Business Mathematics & Statistics
|
March 10, 2026
|
Science / Vocational
|
Biology (Section-A) Botany, Biology (Section-B) Zoology, All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-III)
|
March 11, 2026
|
Arts / Commerce / Science
|
Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit, Alternative English
|
March 12, 2026
|
Arts
|
Indian Music, Psychology, Education
|
March 13, 2026
|
Arts / Science / Vocational
|
Mathematics, Home Science, BFC – Economics
|
March 14, 2026
|
Arts / Science / Commerce
|
Economics, Personnel Management, Cost Accounting, Business Economics, Fundamentals of Management Accounting, Computer Application
|
March 16, 2026
|
Arts / Science / Commerce
|
Information Technology, Computer Science, Bio Technology, Electronics
|
March 17, 2026
|
Arts / Arts / Science
|
Odia, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit / Elective Sanskrit
|
March 19, 2026
|
Arts / Science / Vocational
|
Statistics, Anthropology, Sociology, Biology
|
March 21, 2026
|
Arts / Commerce / Vocational
|
Logic, Accountancy, All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-IV)
Check the given below link to download the CHSE Exam Date 2026 PDF:
|
CHSE Exam Date 2026 PDF
Steps to Download CHSE Exam Date 2026
Follow these simple steps to download the CHSE Odisha 12th Exam Time Table 2026:
-
Visit the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha at chseodisha.nic.in.
-
On the homepage, look for the “Latest Notifications” or “Examination” section.
-
Click on the link titled “Odisha Class 12 Date Sheet 2026” or “CHSE Plus Two Time Table 2026.”
-
A PDF file containing the complete Odisha 12th Exam Schedule 2026 will open on your screen.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
-
Students are advised to take a printout of the timetable and keep it handy for exam preparation.
Details Mentioned on Odisha CHSE Timetable 2026
The following details will be provided through the CHSE Odisha 12th time table 2026:
-
Board name.
-
Exam name.
-
Subjects.
-
Odisha CHSE exam date 2026 (Arts, Science and Commerce).
-
Exam time.
-
Practical exam schedule.
-
Exam instructions.
Students should carefully check the CHSE Time Table 2026 and prepare according to their subject dates.
