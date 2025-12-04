CHSE Exam Date 2026: Download Odisha Board 12th Science, Arts, Commerce Time Table PDF

CHSE Exam Date 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has announced the Odisha CHSE Exam Dates 2026 on December 3, 2025. According to the schedule, the Odisha 12th Board Exams 2026 will be held from February 18 to March 21, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode.

The complete CHSE Odisha Time Table 2026 is available on the official website chseodisha.nic.in. Students can visit the site and download the Odisha 12th Time Table 2026 PDF easily. The exam schedule includes subject-wise dates and other important guidelines for the Odisha CHSE Exam 2026.

The CHSE Odisha Hall Ticket 2026 will be issued on December 15, 2025. Students must download their admit card on time and follow all the instructions mentioned in the timetable. Check this article to download the CHSE Exam Date 2026 PDF for class 12.