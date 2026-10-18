Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Round 3 Rajasthan NEET UG Closing Ranks

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Ajmer is one of Rajasthan’s government medical institutions. The institution is associated with the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur. The state-level counselling is conducted by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur on behalf of the Medical Education Department, Government of Rajasthan. Round 3 admissions opened at 3982 and closed at 7141 for URB category in gender neutral seats and for female seats opening rank was 4916 and closing range was 7159 for URG category. Candidates can find the required cutoffs for various categories with steps to follow after seat allotment to secure their admission and make the process easy.

State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats

While the admission process is going on, candidates can check the overview of Rajasthan NEET UG 2026.

JNMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Ranks for Gender Neutral Seats

Round 3 opening rank was 3982 and closing rank was 7141 for the URB category for gender neutral seats. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Allotted Category Opening AIR Closing AIR URB 3982 7141 OBB 6909 7686 EBB 8279 10067 MBB 9896 12155 SCB 18747 54768 STB 39930 63607

JNMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Ranks for Female Seats

Round 3 opening rank was 4916 and closing rank was 7159 for URG category for female seats. Candidates can check the detailed list below.