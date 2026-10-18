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Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Round 3 Rajasthan NEET UG Closing Ranks

By Vikrant Kumar
Last Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 23:45 IST

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 round 3 results are out for Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for MBBS course. This article brings the opening and closing ranks for round 3 for gender neutral and female seats which will help students understand the admission procedure better and in the last steps to follow after seat allotment for further process.

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Round 3 Rajasthan NEET UG Closing Ranks
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Round 3 Rajasthan NEET UG Closing Ranks

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Ajmer is one of Rajasthan’s government medical institutions. The institution is associated with the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur. The state-level counselling is conducted by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur on behalf of the Medical Education Department, Government of Rajasthan. Round 3 admissions opened at 3982 and closed at 7141 for URB category in gender neutral seats and for female seats opening rank was 4916 and closing range was 7159 for URG category. Candidates can find the required cutoffs for various categories with steps to follow after seat allotment to secure their admission and make the process easy.

Check | RUHS College of Medical Sciences NEET Cutoff 2026: Round 2 and 3 Opening and Closing Ranks

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview

While the admission process is going on, candidates can check the overview of Rajasthan NEET UG 2026. 

Parameter

Details

Conducting Authority

Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur

Eligible Courses

MBBS

Round 3 OR and CR

URB (Gender Neutral): 3982 - 7141| Female: 4916 - 7159

Participating Institutions

Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges

Counselling Mode

Online

Domicile Rule

State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats

Total Rounds

Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds

Official Website

ug.neetrajasthan.com

JNMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Ranks for Gender Neutral Seats

Round 3 opening rank was 3982 and closing rank was 7141 for the URB category for gender neutral seats. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URB

3982

7141

OBB

6909

7686

EBB

8279

10067

MBB

9896

12155

SCB

18747

54768

STB

39930

63607

JNMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Ranks for Female Seats

Round 3 opening rank was 4916 and closing rank was 7159 for URG category for female seats. Candidates can check the detailed list below.

 

Allotted Category

Opening AIR

Closing AIR

URG

4916

7159

URB

6544

7288

OBG

6879

7590

OBB

7079

7617

EBG

7363

9249

EBB

9297

10019

MBG

11500

14674

SCG

28092

53607

SCB

49924

54573

STG

41125

57661

STB

46624

46624

JNMC Cutoff 2026: Next Step for Students

Once the seat allotment list and cutoffs are published, follow these simple steps to secure your admission:

  1. Log in to the official portal to download your allotment letter. Pay the required admission fee online within the given deadline to secure your seat.

  2. Gather your original documents, including your NEET scorecard, mark sheets, domicile, and category certificates. Keep two sets of self-attested photocopies ready for submission.

  3. Visit your allotted college in person within the reporting dates. Submit your verified documents and complete the final admission formalities on campus.

Check | 

Vikrant Kumar
Vikrant Kumar

Senior Executive - Editorial

Vikrant Kumar is a Senior Executive – Data & Research, specialising in data-driven content analysis and editorial research. He works with large datasets to identify trends, patterns, insights, and emerging developments across key subjects and converts these findings into clear, engaging, and informative content. His role combines data analysis with editorial storytelling, using tools and research methodologies to support fact-based articles, reports, rankings, and analytical content. He focuses on turning complex data into meaningful insights that can strengthen content quality and help readers understand important trends and developments.

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First Published: Oct 18, 2026, 23:45 IST
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