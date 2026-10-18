Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check Round 3 Rajasthan NEET UG Closing Ranks
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 round 3 results are out for Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for MBBS course. This article brings the opening and closing ranks for round 3 for gender neutral and female seats which will help students understand the admission procedure better and in the last steps to follow after seat allotment for further process.
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Ajmer is one of Rajasthan’s government medical institutions. The institution is associated with the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur. The state-level counselling is conducted by the Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur on behalf of the Medical Education Department, Government of Rajasthan. Round 3 admissions opened at 3982 and closed at 7141 for URB category in gender neutral seats and for female seats opening rank was 4916 and closing range was 7159 for URG category. Candidates can find the required cutoffs for various categories with steps to follow after seat allotment to secure their admission and make the process easy.
Check | RUHS College of Medical Sciences NEET Cutoff 2026: Round 2 and 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview
While the admission process is going on, candidates can check the overview of Rajasthan NEET UG 2026.
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur
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Eligible Courses
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MBBS
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Round 3 OR and CR
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URB (Gender Neutral): 3982 - 7141| Female: 4916 - 7159
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Participating Institutions
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Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges
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Counselling Mode
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Online
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Domicile Rule
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State domicile is mandatory for government-seat quotas; non-domicile/out-of-state candidates are typically eligible only from Round 3 onwards for specific vacant/management seats
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Total Rounds
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Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds
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Official Website
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ug.neetrajasthan.com
JNMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Ranks for Gender Neutral Seats
Round 3 opening rank was 3982 and closing rank was 7141 for the URB category for gender neutral seats. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
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Allotted Category
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Opening AIR
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Closing AIR
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URB
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3982
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7141
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OBB
|
6909
|
7686
|
EBB
|
8279
|
10067
|
MBB
|
9896
|
12155
|
SCB
|
18747
|
54768
|
STB
|
39930
|
63607
JNMC Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Ranks for Female Seats
Round 3 opening rank was 4916 and closing rank was 7159 for URG category for female seats. Candidates can check the detailed list below.
|
Allotted Category
|
Opening AIR
|
Closing AIR
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URG
|
4916
|
7159
|
URB
|
6544
|
7288
|
OBG
|
6879
|
7590
|
OBB
|
7079
|
7617
|
EBG
|
7363
|
9249
|
EBB
|
9297
|
10019
|
MBG
|
11500
|
14674
|
SCG
|
28092
|
53607
|
SCB
|
49924
|
54573
|
STG
|
41125
|
57661
|
STB
|
46624
|
46624
JNMC Cutoff 2026: Next Step for Students
Once the seat allotment list and cutoffs are published, follow these simple steps to secure your admission:
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Log in to the official portal to download your allotment letter. Pay the required admission fee online within the given deadline to secure your seat.
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Gather your original documents, including your NEET scorecard, mark sheets, domicile, and category certificates. Keep two sets of self-attested photocopies ready for submission.
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Visit your allotted college in person within the reporting dates. Submit your verified documents and complete the final admission formalities on campus.
Check |
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