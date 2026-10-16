SMS Medical College, Jaipur Cutoff 2026: Check Round 3 Rajasthan NEET UG Closing Ranks
SMS Medical College Jaipur's NEET UG 2026 Round 3 cut-offs are out. Candidates can find opening and closing ranks for female and gender neutral seats for MBBS admissions shared below. Aspiring students can analyze opening and closing ranks across various categories for admission to top medical college in Rajasthan.
Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur remains one of the most prestigious and popular medical colleges in Rajasthan and draws top aspiring medical applicants from all parts of the country every year. Now, with the announcement of 2026's Round 3 NEET UG counselling results, students are waiting to know about the cut-off ranks in order to analyses trends related to admissions, competition in various categories as well as cut-offs for MBBS. Since students are highly inclined towards SMS Jaipur due to its legacy and clinical exposure, knowing about the closing ranks from round 3 will help students in the future
Check| SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening & Closing Ranks (AIQ & State)
Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview
While the admission process is ongoing, candidates can check for admission and counselling details for SMS Medical College, Jaipur shared below.
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur
|
Eligible Courses
|
MBBS and BDS
|
Round 3 OR and CR
|
|
Participating Institutions
|
Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges
|
Counselling Mode
|
Online
|
Domicile Rule
|
Candidates without or from other states can appear for MBBS vacant seats from Round 3 onward.
|
Total Rounds
|
Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds
|
Official Website
|
ug.neetrajasthan.com
SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks (Gender Neutral)
The table highlights the Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. The ranks are shared for gender neutral seat type, and admission opened at 635 and closed at 3286 for unreserved boys.
|Allotted Category
|Opening AIR
|Closing AIR
|URB
|635
|3286
|OBB
|2357
|3140
|EBB
|2355
|5197
|MBB
|3109
|4418
|SCB
|9928
|27075
|STB
|10984
|24035
SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks (Female)
Admission for female seats opened at 1219 and closed at 3177 for SMS Medical College, Jaipur. Check the complete category-wise ranks shared below.
|Allotted Category
|Opening AIR
|Closing AIR
|URG
|1219
|3177
|URB
|1880
|3020
|OBG
|2363
|3202
|EBG
|2628
|4920
|EBB
|3612
|5253
|MBG
|4094
|4109
|SCG
|18050
|26735
|SCB
|25234
|25234
|STG
|9728
|25473
|STB
|16208
|26753
What is Rajasthan State Quota?
Rajasthan state quota means the 85% reservation of medical and dental seats in governmental institutions such as state-run institution, RajMES societies and private colleges. This quota is for suitable candidates from the state of Rajasthan. Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board manages and supervises the Rajasthan state quota. Candidates have to meet some criteria for domicile or education in the state of Rajasthan to be eligible for this quota.
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.