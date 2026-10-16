SMS Medical College, Jaipur Cutoff 2026: Check Round 3 Rajasthan NEET UG Closing Ranks

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur remains one of the most prestigious and popular medical colleges in Rajasthan and draws top aspiring medical applicants from all parts of the country every year. Now, with the announcement of 2026's Round 3 NEET UG counselling results, students are waiting to know about the cut-off ranks in order to analyses trends related to admissions, competition in various categories as well as cut-offs for MBBS. Since students are highly inclined towards SMS Jaipur due to its legacy and clinical exposure, knowing about the closing ranks from round 3 will help students in the future

Check| SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening & Closing Ranks (AIQ & State)

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview

While the admission process is ongoing, candidates can check for admission and counselling details for SMS Medical College, Jaipur shared below.