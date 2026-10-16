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SMS Medical College, Jaipur Cutoff 2026: Check Round 3 Rajasthan NEET UG Closing Ranks

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 23:14 IST

SMS Medical College Jaipur's NEET UG 2026 Round 3 cut-offs are out. Candidates can find opening and closing ranks for female and gender neutral seats for MBBS admissions shared below. Aspiring students can analyze opening and closing ranks across various categories for admission to top medical college in Rajasthan. 

SMS Medical College, Jaipur Cutoff 2026: Check Round 3 Rajasthan NEET UG Closing Ranks
SMS Medical College, Jaipur Cutoff 2026: Check Round 3 Rajasthan NEET UG Closing Ranks

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur remains one of the most prestigious and popular medical colleges in Rajasthan and draws top aspiring medical applicants from all parts of the country every year. Now, with the announcement of 2026's Round 3 NEET UG counselling results, students are waiting to know about the cut-off ranks in order to analyses trends related to admissions, competition in various categories as well as cut-offs for MBBS. Since students are highly inclined towards SMS Jaipur due to its legacy and clinical exposure, knowing about the closing ranks from round 3 will help students in the future

Check| SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening & Closing Ranks (AIQ & State)

Rajasthan NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Overview 

While the admission process is ongoing, candidates can check for admission and counselling details for SMS Medical College, Jaipur shared below.

Parameter

Details

Conducting Authority

Office of the Chairman, NEET UG Medical/Dental Admission/Counselling Board & RUHS, Jaipur

Eligible Courses

MBBS and BDS

Round 3 OR and CR

  • URB- 635-3286 (Gender Neutral)

  • URG- 1219-3177(Female) 

Participating Institutions

Government Medical/Dental Colleges, Government Society Colleges (RajMES), RUHS CMS/CDS, ESIC Medical College, and Private Medical/Dental Colleges

Counselling Mode

Online

Domicile Rule

Candidates without or from other states can appear for MBBS vacant seats from Round 3 onward.

Total Rounds 

Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-Up), and Stray Vacancy Rounds

Official Website 

ug.neetrajasthan.com

SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks (Gender Neutral)

The table highlights the Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. The ranks are shared for gender neutral seat type, and admission opened at 635 and closed at 3286 for unreserved boys.

Allotted Category Opening AIR Closing AIR
URB 635 3286
OBB 2357 3140
EBB 2355 5197
MBB 3109 4418
SCB 9928 27075
STB 10984 24035

SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks (Female)

Admission for female seats opened at 1219 and closed at 3177 for SMS Medical College, Jaipur. Check the complete category-wise ranks shared below. 

Allotted Category Opening AIR Closing AIR
URG 1219 3177
URB 1880 3020
OBG 2363 3202
EBG 2628 4920
EBB 3612 5253
MBG 4094 4109
SCG 18050 26735
SCB 25234 25234
STG 9728 25473
STB 16208 26753

What is Rajasthan State Quota? 

Rajasthan state quota means the 85% reservation of medical and dental seats in governmental institutions such as state-run institution, RajMES societies and private colleges. This quota is for suitable candidates from the state of Rajasthan. Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board manages and supervises the Rajasthan state quota. Candidates have to meet some criteria for domicile or education in the state of Rajasthan to be eligible for this quota.

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 23:14 IST
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