SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening & Closing Ranks (AIQ & State)

Key Points SMS Medical College ranked 39th in NIRF 2025 among top 50 medical colleges in India.

Expected NEET UG 2026 AIQ closing rank for General category is 1085-1129.

15% of seats are filled via MCC, 85% through Rajasthan state counselling.

SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur, is one of the top searched colleges for MBBS admission in Rajasthan. At SMS Medical College, 15% of the seats are filled through MCC, and the remaining 85% of the seats are filled by state counselling, which is managed by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Rajasthan.

As it is Rajasthan's premier medical institution, thousands of top-ranked aspirants are tracking the SMS Medical College MBBS cut-off to secure a seat. Whether you are checking the expected closing ranks for this year or analysing previous trends, this article below covers it all along with the latest updates.

SMS Medical College consistently secures top positions among medical institutions nationwide: In the NIRF Ranking 2025, the college ranked 39th out of 50 in the medical category across India.

SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected NEET UG Ranks To secure a seat at SMS Medical College, candidates must clear the NEET cutoff marks. The cutoff varies as per the difficulty level of exam, number of applicants in that pool, seat matrix, etc. As per the previous year's analysis, the closing rank for the OPEN category can be between 1085 and 1129 for the All India Quota, whereas for the State Quota it can be between 1820 and 2363. Expected All India Quota (AIQ) Cutoff 2026 Candidates can check the table below for expected opening and closing rank for NEET UG 2026 AIQ Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 128 - 241 1085 - 1129 OBC 515 - 712 1660 - 1884 EWS 966 - 1057 1839 - 2013 SC 3061 - 7862 14807 - 18444 ST 2776 - 4406 14683 - 17958

Expected Rajasthan State Quota Cutoff 2026 Candidates can check the table below for expected closing ranks of SMS Medical College Rajasthan State Quota Rajasthan State Category 2025 R1 2024 R1 2026 R1 Expected General 2224 2363 1820 - 2363 OBC 3007 3173 2455 - 3173 EWS 4117 4135 3299 - 4135 SC 24976 25205 20049 - 25205 ST 28086 25351 21648 - 28086 SMS Medical College Previous Year Cutoffs (2025, 2024, 2023) Candidates can check the tables below for the previous year's cutoff for SMS Medical College SMS Medical College Cutoff 2025 In the table below candidates can check the SMS Medical College Cutoff NEET UG 2025 for the All India Quota seats Candidate Category Opening Rank Closing Rank General 128 1057 OBC 1293 1884 EWS 1111 2013 SC 3061 18444 ST 5610 14079