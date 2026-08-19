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SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: NEET UG Opening & Closing Ranks (AIQ & State)

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 13:32 IST

SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur, is a premier institution for MBBS admissions, filling 15% of seats via the All India Quota and 85% through Rajasthan state counselling. Admission depends on NEET cutoff ranks, which vary by category and exam trends. Continue reading this article for expected 2026 closing ranks and historical trends

SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026
SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026

Key Points

  • SMS Medical College ranked 39th in NIRF 2025 among top 50 medical colleges in India.
  • Expected NEET UG 2026 AIQ closing rank for General category is 1085-1129.
  • 15% of seats are filled via MCC, 85% through Rajasthan state counselling.

SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College, Jaipur, is one of the top searched colleges for MBBS admission in Rajasthan. At SMS Medical College, 15% of the seats are filled through MCC, and the remaining 85% of the seats are filled by state counselling, which is managed by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Rajasthan.
As it is Rajasthan's premier medical institution, thousands of top-ranked aspirants are tracking the SMS Medical College MBBS cut-off to secure a seat. Whether you are checking the expected closing ranks for this year or analysing previous trends, this article below covers it all along with the latest updates.
SMS Medical College consistently secures top positions among medical institutions nationwide: In the NIRF Ranking 2025, the college ranked 39th out of 50 in the medical category across India.

SMS Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected NEET UG Ranks

To secure a seat at SMS Medical College, candidates must clear the NEET cutoff marks. The cutoff varies as per the difficulty level of exam, number of applicants in that pool, seat matrix, etc. As per the previous year's analysis, the closing rank for the OPEN category can be between 1085 and 1129 for the All India Quota, whereas for the State Quota it can be between 1820 and 2363.

Expected All India Quota (AIQ) Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check the table below for expected opening and closing rank for NEET UG 2026 AIQ

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

128 - 241

1085 - 1129

OBC

515 - 712

1660 - 1884

EWS

966 - 1057

1839 - 2013

SC

3061 - 7862

14807 - 18444

ST

2776 - 4406

14683 - 17958

Expected Rajasthan State Quota Cutoff 2026

Candidates can check the table below for expected closing ranks of SMS Medical College Rajasthan State Quota

Rajasthan State Category

2025 R1

2024 R1

2026 R1 Expected

General

2224

2363

1820 - 2363

OBC

3007

3173

2455 - 3173

EWS

4117

4135

3299 - 4135

SC

24976

25205

20049 - 25205

ST

28086

25351

21648 - 28086

SMS Medical College Previous Year Cutoffs (2025, 2024, 2023)

Candidates can check the tables below for the previous year's cutoff for SMS Medical College

SMS Medical College Cutoff 2025

In the table below candidates can check the SMS Medical College Cutoff NEET UG 2025 for the All India Quota seats

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

128

1057

OBC

1293

1884

EWS

1111

2013

SC

3061

18444

ST

5610

14079

SMS Medical College Cutoff 2024

In the table below candidates can check the SMS Medical College Cutoff NEET UG 2024 for the All India Quota seats

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

168

1031

OBC

515

1520

EWS

966

1637

SC

10046

14016

ST

6321

17958

SMS Medical College Cutoff 2023

In the table below candidates can check the SMS Medical College Cutoff NEET UG 2023 for the All India Quota seats

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

331

1129

OBC

598

1656

EWS

1090

1892

SC

8472

13827

ST

2776

12960

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 13:32 IST

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FAQs

  • What is the total MBBS seat intake at SMS Medical College?
    +
    The college offers an annual intake of 250 seats for the MBBS programme.
  • Is SMS Medical College, Jaipur, government or private?
    +
    SMS Medical College is a government-owned medical institution established in 1947
  • What is the expected cutoff for SMS Medical College in 2026?
    +
    Based on previous trends, the expected closing rank for the General category (All India Quota) is between 1085 and 1129.

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