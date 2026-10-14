IMD Weather Today, October 14: The weather these days is unpredictable, and a sudden drop in temperature has been observed. October traditionally begins the same way every year. It is the time when the whole weather mood shifts and the base is set for the winters.

There can be rain, with sunny skies in one region and thunderstorms in another. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues weather forecasts and warnings to help people prepare for rainfall, lightning, strong winds and temperature changes.

Today, on October 14, 2026, several parts of India are expected to experience changing weather conditions, and there are also many possibilities of rain across northern India.

So, dear students, if your semesters are over and you are planning to travel and enjoy the weather, have a look at the outlook before you step out today…