IMD Weather Today, October 14, 2026: Will It Rain Today Or Not? Check State-Wise Weather Forecast Before Stepping Out
IMD Weather Today, October 14, 2026: Check state-wise rainfall predictions, Delhi weather updates, expected temperatures across 20 major cities and the regions likely to experience thunderstorms today.
IMD Weather Today, October 14: The weather these days is unpredictable, and a sudden drop in temperature has been observed. October traditionally begins the same way every year. It is the time when the whole weather mood shifts and the base is set for the winters.
There can be rain, with sunny skies in one region and thunderstorms in another. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues weather forecasts and warnings to help people prepare for rainfall, lightning, strong winds and temperature changes.
Today, on October 14, 2026, several parts of India are expected to experience changing weather conditions, and there are also many possibilities of rain across northern India.
So, dear students, if your semesters are over and you are planning to travel and enjoy the weather, have a look at the outlook before you step out today…
IMD Weather Rain Map Today
Delhi Weather Today
The national capital is expected to be a little warmer and have a high AQI today, on October 14, 2026. The temperature can range from 23°C to 33°C, which is a little warmer than yesterday but still cooler for an October day.
According to the IMD, thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are possible across Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR. Skies may remain mostly clear initially, but weather conditions could change later in the day.
Which States May Receive Rain On October 14?
According to weather reports citing the IMD forecast, several parts of India may experience rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Wednesday, October 14. The intensity and timing may vary by district.
Here is the complete list of states and regions that may receive rain today.
States and Regions Likely to Receive Rain
-
Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh: Widespread rainfall is expected, with isolated heavy showers possible in some areas.
-
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand: Cloudy conditions and scattered showers are possible, with snowfall in higher-altitude areas if conditions support it.
-
Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR: Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are possible.
-
Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh: Some areas may receive scattered showers and strong winds.
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Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rainfall is possible in isolated areas, including Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.
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Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Localised rainfall and thunderstorms are possible, with heavier rain forecast in parts of the region over the coming days.
-
Odisha and Chhattisgarh: Scattered rainfall may occur in some areas.
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Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.
-
Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Rainfall is expected in several areas.
The forecast may change during the day. Check the latest IMD district-level warnings before travelling or planning outdoor activities.
Top 20 Cities: Temperature And Rain Forecast For October 14
The following table summarises the estimated maximum and minimum temperatures and the expected rainfall outlook for 20 major Indian cities on October 14, 2026.
|
City
|
Max. Temperature
|
Min. Temperature
|
Rain Forecast
|
Delhi
|
33°C
|
23°C
|
Possible thunderstorms
|
Noida
|
33°C
|
23°C
|
Possible showers
|
Mumbai
|
36°C
|
27°C
|
Rain not indicated
|
Hyderabad
|
33°C
|
22°C
|
Rain not indicated
|
Bengaluru
|
31°C
|
21°C
|
Mostly dry; showers possible later
|
Jammu
|
29°C
|
18°C
|
Rain and thunderstorms possible
|
Srinagar
|
18°C
|
8°C
|
Rain likely
|
Dehradun
|
31°C
|
19°C
|
Showers possible
|
Rishikesh
|
30°C
|
18°C
|
Rain not indicated
|
Nainital
|
22°C
|
14°C
|
Thunderstorms possible
|
Manali
|
8°C
|
0°C
|
Rain or snow possible
|
Shimla
|
16°C
|
9°C
|
Showers possible
|
Chandigarh
|
31°C
|
20°C
|
Thunderstorms possible
|
Amritsar
|
30°C
|
19°C
|
Thunderstorms possible
|
Jaipur
|
34°C
|
22°C
|
Rain not indicated
|
Lucknow
|
32°C
|
22°C
|
Rain not indicated
|
Kolkata
|
33°C
|
25°C
|
Rain not indicated
|
Chennai
|
32°C
|
25°C
|
Isolated showers possible
|
Pune
|
32°C
|
21°C
|
Rain not indicated
|
Goa
|
33°C
|
25°C
|
Rain not indicated
Note: The temperatures and rainfall descriptions are indicative estimates based on the supplied forecast, not a verified set of official IMD observations. Actual conditions may vary by location and throughout the day. The IMD's official Delhi forecast for October 14 lists a maximum of 34°C, a minimum of 24°C and partly cloudy conditions. Check the latest IMD updates for accurate local forecasts.
Weather In Jammu And Kashmir
Weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir vary between the warmer Jammu plains and the cooler Kashmir Valley. Cloudy skies, below-normal daytime temperatures and light rain are expected in some areas, while higher mountain peaks, tourist destinations and passes have witnessed fresh snowfall following a Western Disturbance, bringing an early winter chill.
Places That Received Snowfall
-
Gulmarg: Higher Affarwat heights
-
Sonamarg: Including Zero Point
-
Gurez Valley: Plains and surrounding areas
-
Sadhna Top: 18–20 inches
-
Sinthan Top: 14–18 inches
-
Peer Ki Gali: 12–15 inches
-
Zojila Pass: 6–7 inches
Current Temperatures In Jammu and Kashmir
-
Jammu: 25°C
-
Srinagar: 17°C
-
Gulmarg: 6°C
-
Pahalgam: 9°C
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