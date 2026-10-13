Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

NEET UG 2026: The cutoff for the Gandhi Medical College for 2026 indicates the NEET-UG ranks necessary in order to get a place in the much-coveted MBBS course at Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad. Being one of the most renowned and oldest medical colleges in Telangana, a seat at this institution can only be obtained by going through a centralized process which entails competing with some of the best candidates from all over India. Looking at the movement of ranks in each round, along with the category wise closing ranks, will give candidates the means to assess their position in terms of admissions.

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NEET UG 2026: Overview

While the admission is in process for Gandhi Medical College, Sekunderabad,Hyderabad, candidates can check the admission and counselling details shared below.