Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Find the NEET UG 2026 cutoff analysis for Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, detailing round-wise opening and closing ranks for MBBS admissions. This overview helps candidates understand category-specific rank movements and admission trends for the prestigious institution.
NEET UG 2026: The cutoff for the Gandhi Medical College for 2026 indicates the NEET-UG ranks necessary in order to get a place in the much-coveted MBBS course at Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad. Being one of the most renowned and oldest medical colleges in Telangana, a seat at this institution can only be obtained by going through a centralized process which entails competing with some of the best candidates from all over India. Looking at the movement of ranks in each round, along with the category wise closing ranks, will give candidates the means to assess their position in terms of admissions.
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NEET UG 2026: Overview
While the admission is in process for Gandhi Medical College, Sekunderabad,Hyderabad, candidates can check the admission and counselling details shared below.
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Particulars
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Description
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Registration Date
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September 22 to 27, 2026
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Round 3 Result
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October 26, 2026
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NEET UG 2026 Round 3
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General- 1973-3252 (All India Quota)
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Selection Process
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Medical Seats (as per NMC seat matrix)
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250 MBBS seats
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Seat Quotas
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Academic Eligibility
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Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board.
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Factors Influencing Cutoff
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Official Website
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mcc.nic.in/
Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. The general category admission opened at 1973 and closed at 3252.
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Candidate Category
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Course
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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MBBS
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1973
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3252
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OBC
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MBBS
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2441
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5351
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EWS
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MBBS
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3222
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4537
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SC
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MBBS
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33997
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48491
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ST
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MBBS
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34802
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34802
Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks
Candidates can check Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The Round 2 admission opened at 1561 and closed at 2756 for general category.
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Candidate Category
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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1561
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2756
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OBC
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2441
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3876
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EWS
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3222
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4537
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SC
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18175
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39544
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ST
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34802
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34802
Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks
Under All India Quota Round 1 admission opened at 1561 and closed at 2756 for general category.
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Candidate Category
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Course
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Opening Rank
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Closing Rank
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General
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MBBS
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1561
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2756
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OBC
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MBBS
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2441
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4352
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EWS
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MBBS
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4349
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4691
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SC
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MBBS
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18175
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26995
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ST
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MBBS
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34485
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34802
Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement
The round-wise ranking movement for admission to Gandhi Medical College shows major differences in categories shared below:
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General Category starts out strong, maintaining the closing rank of 2,756 during the first two rounds, before dipping slightly to a closing rank of 3,252 in the third round.
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OBC and EWS: Here, OBC category starts experiencing tightening with a drop from 4,352 to 3,876 in Round 2, followed by an increase to 5,351, whereas in the case of EWS, rank contraction takes place from 4,691 to 4,537, with no changes thereafter.
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SC: This category shows a steady pattern of significant rank relief, with its initial closing rank of 26,995 growing to 48,491 by Round 3.
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ST: This category shows reliability, with the closing rank standing at 34,802 in all three rounds of counselling.
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Candidate Category
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R1 Closing Rank
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R2 Closing Rank
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R3 Closing Rank
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R1→R2
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R2→R3
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R1→R3
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Trend
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General
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2756
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2756
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3252
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0
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496
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496
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Stable, then relaxation
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OBC
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4352
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3876
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5351
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-476
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1475
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999
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Tightening, then relaxation
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EWS
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4691
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4537
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4537
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-154
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0
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-154
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Tightening, then stable
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SC
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26995
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39544
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48491
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12549
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8947
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21496
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Continuous relaxation
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ST
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34802
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34802
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34802
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0
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0
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0
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No change
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