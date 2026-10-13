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Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

By Jaya Gupta
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 23:22 IST

Find the NEET UG 2026 cutoff analysis for Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad, detailing round-wise opening and closing ranks for MBBS admissions. This overview helps candidates understand category-specific rank movements and admission trends for the prestigious institution.

Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis
Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

NEET UG 2026: The cutoff for the Gandhi Medical College for 2026 indicates the NEET-UG ranks necessary in order to get a place in the much-coveted MBBS course at Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad. Being one of the most renowned and oldest medical colleges in Telangana, a seat at this institution can only be obtained by going through a centralized process which entails competing with some of the best candidates from all over India. Looking at the movement of ranks in each round, along with the category wise closing ranks, will give candidates the means to assess their position in terms of admissions.

Check| AIIMS Raipur Cutoff 2026: Check NEET Round-Wise Rank Analysis

NEET UG 2026: Overview 

While the admission is in process for Gandhi Medical College, Sekunderabad,Hyderabad, candidates can check the admission and counselling details shared below. 

Particulars 

Description

Registration Date

September 22 to 27, 2026

Round 3 Result 

October 26, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Round 3 

General- 1973-3252 (All India Quota) 

Selection Process

  • Qualify for the NEET UG 2026 exam

  • Register for MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) and State Counselling for the counselling process.

Medical Seats (as per NMC seat matrix)

250 MBBS seats 

Seat Quotas

  • All India Quota- 15% reservation

  • State Quota- 85% reservation

Academic Eligibility 

Candidates must have completed Class 12 (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English from a recognized board.

Factors Influencing Cutoff

  • Number of Candidates

  • Seat Quota and Category Reservation

  • Exam Paper Difficulty

  • Seat Availability

Official Website 

mcc.nic.in/

Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check Round 3 opening and closing ranks shared below. The general category admission opened at 1973 and closed at 3252. 

Candidate Category

Course

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

MBBS

1973

3252

OBC

MBBS

2441

5351

EWS

MBBS

3222

4537

SC

MBBS

33997

48491

ST

MBBS

34802

34802

Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 2 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Candidates can check Round 2 opening and closing ranks shared below. The Round 2 admission opened at 1561 and closed at 2756 for general category. 

Candidate Category

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

1561

2756

OBC

2441

3876

EWS

3222

4537

SC

18175

39544

ST

34802

34802

Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Round 1 Opening and Closing Ranks 

Under All India Quota Round 1 admission opened at 1561 and closed at 2756 for general category. 

Candidate Category

Course

Opening Rank

Closing Rank

General

MBBS

1561

2756

OBC

MBBS

2441

4352

EWS

MBBS

4349

4691

SC

MBBS

18175

26995

ST

MBBS

34485

34802

Gandhi Medical College Cutoff 2026: Rank Movement

The round-wise ranking movement for admission to Gandhi Medical College shows major differences in categories shared below:

  • General Category starts out strong, maintaining the closing rank of 2,756 during the first two rounds, before dipping slightly to a closing rank of 3,252 in the third round.   

  • OBC and EWS: Here, OBC category starts experiencing tightening with a drop from 4,352 to 3,876 in Round 2, followed by an increase to 5,351, whereas in the case of EWS, rank contraction takes place from 4,691 to 4,537, with no changes thereafter.   

  • SC: This category shows a steady pattern of significant rank relief, with its initial closing rank of 26,995 growing to 48,491 by Round 3.   

  • ST: This category shows reliability, with the closing rank standing at 34,802 in all three rounds of counselling.

Candidate Category

R1 Closing Rank

R2 Closing Rank

R3 Closing Rank

R1→R2

R2→R3

R1→R3

Trend

General

2756

2756

3252

0

496

496

Stable, then relaxation

OBC

4352

3876

5351

-476

1475

999

Tightening, then relaxation

EWS

4691

4537

4537

-154

0

-154

Tightening, then stable

SC

26995

39544

48491

12549

8947

21496

Continuous relaxation

ST

34802

34802

34802

0

0

0

No change

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Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Executive - Editorial

Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.

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First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 23:22 IST
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