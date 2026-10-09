RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 OUT, Direct Link to Download Subject-wise Scorecard PDF Here

Key Points RPSC Senior Teacher results for Hindi & Social Science declared on Oct 13, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,537 Teacher posts in Rajasthan.

Shortlisted candidates proceed to the Document Verification (DV) round.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced the RPSC Senior Teacher result on October 13, 2026, for the Hindi subject. The result has been released online on the official website of RPSC for the exam conducted on July 12, 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the RPSC is aiming to fill 10,537 Teacher posts in various subjects in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher result has been released in PDF format. Candidates can check and download their results using their roll number. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to move to the Document Verification (DV) round. Candidates can view their individual scores and their qualifying status by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RPSC after entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth. RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 PDF Download

RRB has released the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher result for social science and hindi. The Candidates can check their Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher result on the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher result PDF Download Link for Social Science Click here Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher List of Disqualified Candidates PDF Download Link Click here Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Result PDF Download Link for Hindi Click Here Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher List of Disqualified Candidates PDF Download Link Click Here How to Check RPSC Senior Teacher Results? The Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the RPSC Senior Teacher 2026 exam result PDF.