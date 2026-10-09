RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 OUT, Direct Link to Download Subject-wise Scorecard PDF Here
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 Released: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher result for the exam conducted on July 12, 2026. The result has been released online on the official website of RPSC. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the RPSC Senior Teacher result.
Key Points
- RPSC Senior Teacher results for Hindi & Social Science declared on Oct 13, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 10,537 Teacher posts in Rajasthan.
- Shortlisted candidates proceed to the Document Verification (DV) round.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has announced the RPSC Senior Teacher result on October 13, 2026, for the Hindi subject. The result has been released online on the official website of RPSC for the exam conducted on July 12, 2026. Through this recruitment drive, the RPSC is aiming to fill 10,537 Teacher posts in various subjects in Rajasthan. The Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher result has been released in PDF format. Candidates can check and download their results using their roll number. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to move to the Document Verification (DV) round.
Candidates can view their individual scores and their qualifying status by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RPSC after entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 PDF Download
RRB has released the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher result for social science and hindi. The Candidates can check their Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher result on the official website of RPSC- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Here we are also providing the direct link to download the result PDF
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Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher result PDF Download Link for Social Science
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Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher List of Disqualified Candidates PDF Download Link
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Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Result PDF Download Link for Hindi
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Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher List of Disqualified Candidates PDF Download Link
How to Check RPSC Senior Teacher Results?
The Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the RPSC Senior Teacher 2026 exam result PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in
Step 2: Scroll down and search for the ‘News and Events’ section
Step 3: Click on the ‘RPSC Senior Teacher Result’ link.
Step 4: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.
Step 5: Take the printout for future reference.
Details Mentioned on RPSC Senior Teacher Scorecard PDF
RRB has released the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Result 2026 scorecard on its official website. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction. The RPSC Senior Teacher Scorecard PDF will contain the following information.
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Candidate Name
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Register Number
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Recruitment Name
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Total Marks
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Marks Obtained
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc