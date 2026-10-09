PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket PDF at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Key Points The PSSSB Group D Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on October 25, 2026.

Admit cards are expected to be released around October 18, 2026, on sssb.punjab.gov.in.

A total of 2098 Group D posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026: The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has officially released the admit card for the PSSSB Group D Exam 2026 on October 22, 2026 on its official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates who will appear for the exam which will be conducted on October 25, 2026 must keep their login credentials ready to download the hall ticket once it becomes available. The admit card is an important document that is required for entry inside the examination hall. Through this recruitment a total of 2098 posts such as Sewadar, Chowkidar and Safai Sewak would be filled under various departments of the Punjab government. PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Download Link The PSSSB Group D admit card can be downloaded through the board's official website. The link is activated on the recruitment portal candidates can now download their admit cards and check the details mentioned on it. The direct link to download the PSSSB Group D Hall Ticket 2026 is given below

PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Click Here PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026: Overview Candidates can check the important details related to the PSSSB Group D Hall Ticket 2026 in the table below Particulars Details Exam Name PSSSB Group D Examination 2026 Conducting Body Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board Admit Card Expected Release Date October 22, 2026 Exam Date October 25, 2026 Admit Card Mode Online Exam Location As mentioned on the admit card Official Website sssb.punjab.gov.in How to Download PSSSB Group D Hall Ticket 2026? Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 once the link becomes active- Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The homepage will open there you will find a link that states PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026.

Click on the link and a new window will open where you have to enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit the details and admit card will appear on your screen.

Download the admit card and bring a copy of the same for the exam day.

Details Mentioned on PSSSB Group D Admit Card PDF After downloading the hall ticket candidates must verify the information printed on it. The admit card is expected to contain the following details- Candidate name and roll number

Registration or application number

Examination date and reporting time

Examination centre and address

Candidate photograph and signature

Important examination day instructions If any discrepancy is found, candidates must contact the official authorities immediately. PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 Release Date The PSSSB Group D examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 25, 2026. Therefore the hall tickets are expected to be released around one week before the examination based on previous years trends. The admit card is expected to be released around October 18, 2026. Once the PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 is released candidates can download it from the official website. To access the hall ticket candidates will have to enter their login credentials such as their username and password. In case of any errors in the hall ticket, candidates should contact the concerned authorities through the official communication channels.