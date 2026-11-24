GSSSB CCE Admit Card 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Group A and B Hall Ticket PDF Link Active
GSSSB CCE Admit Card 2026 for the mains exam has been released by the Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026. The Class-III (Group-A and Group-B) Combined Competitive Mains Examination against Advertisement No. 378/202526 is scheduled to be held on November 29, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
Key Points
- GSSSB CCE 2026 mains admit cards released on official website.
- Mains exam scheduled for November 28 and November 29, 2026.
- Download admit cards until November 27, 2026, 23:59 hours.
GSSSB CCE Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) has officially released the download link for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026 mains admit card on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Class-III (Group-A and Group-B) Combined Competitive Mains Examination against Advertisement No. 378/202526 can download their hall ticket using their login credentials from the official website at https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The written exam for the Class-III (Group-A and Group-B) Combined Competitive posts is scheduled to be held on November 28 and November 29, 2026 across the state.
A total of 7338 various vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive, out of which 2942 would be filled for Group A and 4396 in Group B.
GSSSB CCE Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates shortlisted for the mains exam round can download the GSSSB CCE Mains Admit Card 2026 through the official website. Candidates can download their call letters until November 27, 2026, at 23:59 hours. You can download the Group A and B Mains Admit Card directly through the link given below-
|GSSSB CCE Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
GSSSB CCE Call Letter 2026:Key Highli
Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), Gandhinagar had earlier launched the recruitment drive for 7338 Class-III (Group-A and Group-B) vacancies across the state. The CCE preliminary examination under Advertisement No. 378/202526. Check the key details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB)
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Exam Name
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Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026
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Posts
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Group A and Group B (Class 3)
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Advertisement Number
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378/202526
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Exam Mode
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Computer-Based Test (CBRT)
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Exam Dates
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November 28 and November 29, 2026
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Admit Card status
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Out
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Official Website
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gsssb.gujarat.gov.in
GSSSB CCE Mains Exam 2026 Pattern
The Class-III (Group-A and Group-B) Combined Competitive Examination will be conducted on November 28 and November 29, 2026 in multiple shifts. Check details of the exam schedule given below-
|Paper No
|Date
|Subject
|Marks
|Duration
|Time
|Paper I
|28/11/2026
|Gujarati Language Skill
|100
|3 Hours
|09:00-12:00
|Paper II
|28/11/2026
|English Language Skill
|100
|3 Hours
|15:00-18:00
|Paper III
|29/11/2026
|General Studies
|150
|3 Hours
|15:00-18:00
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