GSSSB CCE Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) has officially released the download link for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2026 mains admit card on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Class-III (Group-A and Group-B) Combined Competitive Mains Examination against Advertisement No. 378/202526 can download their hall ticket using their login credentials from the official website at https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. The written exam for the Class-III (Group-A and Group-B) Combined Competitive posts is scheduled to be held on November 28 and November 29, 2026 across the state.

A total of 7338 various vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive, out of which 2942 would be filled for Group A and 4396 in Group B.

GSSSB CCE Admit Card 2026 Download Link